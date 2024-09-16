Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 145.62 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 40.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is pleased to announce the release of its latest market research report on the "Unified Endpoint Management Market – Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts", offering in-depth insights and strategic analysis for industry leaders.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.93 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 145.62 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global UEM market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the evolving need for streamlined device management, enhanced security, and operational efficiency across a wide range of industries. As businesses transition towards more flexible work environments and IoT-enabled infrastructures, the demand for robust UEM solutions has never been more critical.

Key Highlights of the UEM Market Report:

Market Trends & Forecasts: A detailed overview of key trends shaping the Unified Endpoint Management Market, including cloud-based UEM adoption, integration with AI-driven automation, and the rise of remote workforces.

Competitive Landscape: A thorough analysis of leading UEM providers and their strategies, helping you understand market positioning, product innovations, and opportunities for collaboration.

Industry-Specific Applications: Insights into how UEM solutions are transforming industries such as healthcare, BFSI, education, and manufacturing by enhancing productivity, security, and compliance.

Growth Opportunities: Identification of emerging markets and growth drivers, along with actionable insights to capitalize on new opportunities.

Why This Report Matters: For CIOs, IT Directors, and Industry Leaders, staying ahead in the UEM market means embracing future-proof technologies and understanding key drivers that influence purchasing decisions. Our report offers critical insights that will enable businesses to adopt scalable UEM solutions, optimize operations, and maintain a competitive edge.

Explore Actionable Data: The report provides market data, forecasts, and actionable insights to empower businesses in making informed decisions that drive success in the fast-evolving endpoint management ecosystem.

Get Ahead with Verified Market Research®: This report is essential reading for technology executives, product managers, and strategic decision-makers looking to stay at the forefront of endpoint management solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED VMware, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Google, BlackBerry, Sophos, MobileIron, Ivanti, ManageEngine, Hexaware Technologies, JAMF, Airwatch, Cortado, Maas360, Workspace, SimpleMDM, and Scalefusion. SEGMENTS COVERED Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-User Industry, and Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Overview

Rising Adoption of Remote Work: Centralized device administration has been in high demand as a result of the transition to remote and hybrid work environments. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions are essential for enterprises because they provide seamless control over a variety of endpoints, thereby ensuring operational efficiency and security. Businesses are anticipated to prioritize secure, scalable solutions for their dispersed workforces, which is anticipated to drive UEM market growth.

Increasing Focus on Security and Compliance: For the protection of data and the preservation of governance, UEM solutions are becoming indispensable in light of the increasing prevalence of cyber threats and the strict regulatory compliance standards that are being implemented across various industries. Unified Endpoint Management provides a comprehensive suite of tools that are designed to monitor, manage, and secure devices, thereby reducing the likelihood of potential hazards. The market is expanding as a result of the increased emphasis on security, which is motivating investments in UEM technologies.

Proliferation of IoT Devices: The demand for unified control systems has increased as a result of the proliferation of IoT devices in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. The capacity to administer a vast array of devices from a single console is being improved by the evolution of UEM platforms to support IoT endpoints. The Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to expand significantly as IoT integration becomes a necessity.

High Implementation Costs: Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may find the initial cost of implementing Unified Endpoint Management solutions to be prohibitive. A substantial barrier to entry can be the requirement for a robust IT infrastructure, as well as the associated recurring maintenance costs. This cost factor may impede the adoption of UEM, particularly among budget-conscious organizations, which could impact market growth.

Complex Integration with Legacy Systems: Integrating UEM platforms with current IT infrastructure and legacy systems presents significant challenges. Organizations may encounter operational interruptions and increased expenses during the transition period, rendering them reluctant to implement UEM solutions. This complexity serves as a constraint on the Unified Endpoint Management Market, particularly for organizations with deeply embedded legacy systems.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: Although UEM improves security, apprehensions around data privacy associated with centralized device management may dissuade many enterprises from implementing these solutions. The threat of data breaches and illicit access to confidential information persists as a significant worry. Concerns regarding privacy might hinder market expansion, especially in industries such as finance and healthcare where data sensitivity is paramount.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market, propelled by early technology adoption, robust IT infrastructure, and significant demand for security solutions in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and IT. The region's supremacy propels UEM innovation and market growth as principal stakeholders allocate resources to research and development. Moreover, Europe and Asia-Pacific are developing as centers of growth due to the proliferation of digital transformation projects, hence enhancing the worldwide UEM market.

Key Players

The "Global Unified Endpoint Management Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are VMware, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, IBM, Samsung Electronics, Google, BlackBerry, Sophos, MobileIron, Ivanti, ManageEngine, Hexaware Technologies, JAMF, Airwatch, Cortado, Maas360, Workspace, SimpleMDM, and Scalefusion.

Unified Endpoint Management Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Unified Endpoint Management Market into Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-User Industry and Geography.

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Component Solutions Services

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Organization Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ( SMEs ) Large Enterprises

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by End-User Industry Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Government IT & Telecom Healthcare Manufacturing Retail & Manufacturing Logistics & Transportation Others

Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



