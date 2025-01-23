Unified Endpoint Management Market Skyrockets to $84.91 Billion by 2031 Dominated by 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd, Matrix42 AG and MobileIron Inc | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "The Unified Endpoint Management market is expected to reach $84.91 billion by 2031 from $9.34 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The global unified endpoint management market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising demand for durable devices in harsh environments.

Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Platform (Desktop and Mobile), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), End User (BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography", The unified endpoint management market experiences growth with the rise of endpoint attacks.

The global unified endpoint management market increasing need for robust security and efficient endpoint management, along with the rising trend of a mobile workforce, drives the adoption of advanced management solutions.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Zero-touch deployment and cloud-based solutions adoption across enterprises are likely to bring new trends to the market.

Overview of Report Findings

The growing demand for high security and efficient management of endpoints and the rising trend of a mobile workforce drive the adoption of unified endpoint management solutions across enterprises of different sizes. With the growing trend of digitalization, smart workplaces, and automation, the demand for unified endpoint management solutions is anticipated to rise rapidly in the coming years.

Surge in BYOD Policies and Work From Home Practices: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increased adoption of work from home model, leading to a rise in BYOD policies across various organizations. BYOD allows employees to use personal devices such as tablets, computers, and smartphones to access confidential company data, resources, and applications. According to the report of Cybersecurity Insiders 2021, in total, 82% of organizations use BYOD. A survey conducted by 271 cybersecurity professionals found that 70% of organizations have employees bring their own devices into the workplace. BYOD is also applicable to contractors (26% of organizations), partners (21%), customers (18%), and suppliers (14%). Also, according to Jamf, in July 2023, ~75% of people were using personal devices for office work, which has resulted in 34% increase in productivity; also, organizations can save approximately US$ 250 per employee with a BYOD plus stipend policy.

Rise of Endpoint Attacks: Endpoints such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices have become increasingly common in workplaces. These devices have become one of the most significant attack vectors for cybercriminals as they are easier to target. According to a study by the Ponemon Institute in 2023, 68% of organizations have suffered one or more endpoint attacks that effectively compromised data and their IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the research found that endpoint attacks are one of the most predominant attacks experienced by the respondents, with 81% of organizations experiencing malware attacks and 28% experiencing attacks involving stolen or compromised devices. Moreover, businesses with large numbers of BYOD devices or remote workers are frequently at risk of experiencing an endpoint attack. According to Keeper Security, Inc., endpoint devices are twice as likely to become infected with different types of malware. Despite the increase in security risks related to remote working, only 47% of businesses monitor their networks 24/7, and only 50% encrypt sensitive data that is stored on devices.

Increase in Demand for Endpoints Across Organizations: The demand for endpoint devices, such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, along with mobile services, is rapidly growing due to digital transformation, remote working, and the need for enhanced productivity and mobility. Organizations increasingly need mobile services for various applications. For instance, by the end of 2023, 5.6 billion people subscribed to mobile services, and 4.7 billion people used mobile Internet, according to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA). Further, the shift toward cloud-based applications and services requires endpoint devices that can efficiently access and utilize these resources in organizations. Also, with a rise in digitalization, employees must have access to maintain productivity and competitiveness, which can be fulfilled with these devices. According to the report of Beyond Identity, the average employee uses 2.5 devices for work; 97% frequently use a desktop or laptop device, and 66% utilize smartphones for work.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on component, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By organization size, the unified endpoint management market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Unified Endpoint Management market are 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.; BlackBerry Ltd; Matrix42 AG; MobileIron Inc; Ivanti; Citrix Systems Inc; International Business Machines Corp; Microsoft Corp; VMware Inc; Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd; MICROLAND LIMITED; REDPALM; SCALEFUSION (PROMOBI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD); STEFANINI; TANGOE; Sophos Ltd.; HCL Technologies Ltd; SOTI Inc; baramundi software USA , Inc.; and Mitsogo Inc.

Global Headlines on Unified Endpoint Management Market

OpenText announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) 2024 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Microsoft Windows Devices

IBM Security MaaS360, one of the unified endpoint management (UEM) leaders1, joined forces with Zimperium, a global leader in mobile device and app security, to offer organizations a comprehensive solution to manage and protect their mobile ecosystems. IBM Security sold Zimperium's Mobile Threat Defense (Zimperium MTD) product together with its own MaaS360 editions to organizations.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Unified Endpoint Management Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Ltd

Matrix42 AG

Ivanti

Citrix Systems Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corp

VMware Inc

Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd

MICROLAND LIMITED

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Conclusion

North America represents the largest market for unified endpoint management globally. The region is witnessing tremendous growth in the unified endpoint management market, owing to the presence of various market players such as Zoho Corporation, Sophos, and BlackBerry, who are continuously working on the advancement of unified endpoint management solutions. Furthermore, the proliferation of smart consumer devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), business process automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) has given rise to intelligent workplaces. These technological advancements have intensified competition across industries, prompting companies to seek solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing costs.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to register the fastest growing during 2023-2031. The region is witnessing a rapid digital transformation across various industries, revolutionizing the way businesses operate. This digital revolution, coupled with the increasing adoption of enterprise mobile devices and remote work practices, has resulted in a surge in the demand for unified endpoint management solutions. The continuous development of digital capabilities is intended to assure long-term competitiveness. Governments of various countries in Asia Pacific are promoting digitization across various businesses. The governments have implemented digital transformation plans to boost infrastructure expansion. Numerous government programs, such as Digital India, Smart Nation Singapore, and Malaysia's MyDIGITAL, demonstrate the region's goal to become a digital leader. The region's large-scale expenditures in digital infrastructure attract both technological startups and established market players.

