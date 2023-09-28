Unified Endpoint Management Market to grow by USD 2.57 billion between 2022 to 2027 | 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified endpoint management market size is expected to grow by USD 2.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 36.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints is notably driving the unified endpoint management market. However, factors such as the availability of open-source UEM solutions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the unified endpoint management market including 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Dell Technologies Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2023-2027

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers unified end-point management such as SureMDM.

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Component

The solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. UEM solutions have a broad range of functionality and features. They help simplify the management of endpoint devices, provide greater security as well, and make IT more efficient. Furthermore, they provide a range of security features to protect endpoints and data, such as data encryption, access controls, antivirus management, and patch management. They also allow IT administrators to ensure the consistent enforcement of security policies across all managed endpoints. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the solutions segment of the UEM market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This region is an early adopter of the UEM market. Enterprises are increasingly using connected devices and they need to be managed, which is a main factor for the increasing need for UEM solutions in the region. For instance, JetRight Aerospace Holdings (JetRight), a provider of on-demand charter and managed services in the US. This company was facing a challenge in managing its mobile devices and fleets. This resulted in the company using JAMF Software LLC (JAMF) Now to manage the devices, control them, and share devices and fleets in numerous countries. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the UEM solutions market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist unified endpoint management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the unified endpoint management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the unified endpoint management market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of unified endpoint management market companies

Unified Endpoint Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 36.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Dell Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

