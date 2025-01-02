Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market , 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified endpoint management (UEM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 111.62 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 58% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market 2025-2029

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), Type (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Vertical Key Companies Covered 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp, Mitsogo Inc., Open Text Corporation, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc.,Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Citrix, Symantec, CA Technologies Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 35%. To the growth of the global market. The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions enable Large Enterprises to manage and secure Computing systems across various Verticals, including IT asset tracking for Endpoints such as Laptops, Tablets, Mobile phones, and even IoT Devices. Advanced endpoint models like ChromeOS and Windows 10 are supported, requiring minimal Hardware requirements. UEM caters to Personal devices and Enterprise Employees, providing a Single platform for managing Multiple Configurations of Operating Environments. Endpoint Protection, Access Management, and Data Security are crucial components, ensuring a Operating Environment. UEM Market offers Software Platforms, Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Support Services to cater to diverse Network Components. Emerging Technologies like Remote Work, Employee Productivity, and Data Protection are addressed, making UEM an essential solution for managing Traditional endpoints like PCs, Smartphones, POS devices, and Smart wearables. UEM solutions like Pulseway and AirWatch offer Primary Exploratory and Secondary Desk capabilities, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a solution that helps businesses manage and secure all their endpoints, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets, from a single console. UEM simplifies IT management by providing centralized policies, configurations, and applications. It ensures device compliance, enhances productivity, and protects sensitive data.

Segmentation Overview

Component 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises

2.3 Hybrid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Type Organization Size Vertical

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions are software platforms that help businesses manage and secure their diverse endpoints from a centralized console. These solutions offer features for streamlined endpoint management, enhanced security, and improved IT efficiency. Key features include device enrollment and provisioning for seamless onboarding of new devices, and configuration management for centralized control of settings, policies, and configurations. UEM solutions also provide essential security features like data encryption, access controls, antivirus management, and patch management. Microsoft UEM, which includes Microsoft Intune, offers end-to-end device management solutions, enabling IT administrators to manage multiple endpoint types from a single console, with features such as device enrollment, application management, security policies enforcement, and endpoint analytics. The increasing adoption of UEM solutions will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a modern approach to IT management that enables organizations to secure, manage, and support various computing systems, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and even IoT devices, from a single platform. This solution caters to various verticals such as healthcare, education, finance, and retail, among others, by providing IT asset management, advanced endpoint models, and hardware requirements tailored to each device type. UEM supports multiple OS systems, including Windows 10 and ChromeOS, ensuring seamless management and compatibility. With the increasing shift towards remote work, UEM solutions have become essential for ensuring employee productivity and data protection. They offer data security features such as encryption, access controls, and remote wipe capabilities to safeguard sensitive information. UEM solutions are not limited to traditional endpoints like desktops and laptops but also extend to advanced endpoints like POS devices, smart wearables, and mobile banking applications. By integrating UEM into IT departments' workflows, organizations can effectively manage their mobile devices and ensure user satisfaction. Solutions like Pulseway, VMware, AirWatch, and others offer primary and secondary desktop capabilities, making them versatile and adaptable to businesses' evolving needs.

Market Overview

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a modern approach to IT asset management that enables organizations to manage and secure computing systems, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and IoT devices, from a single platform. UEM caters to various verticals, including large enterprises, healthcare, education, and finance, among others. The operating environment for UEM supports multiple configurations, including Windows 10, ChromeOS, and various mobile operating systems like Android and iOS. UEM solutions provide advanced endpoint protection, access management, and data security for personal devices used by enterprise employees. UEM also offers consulting, managed, and support services, as well as network components and software platforms like Pulseway, VMware, AirWatch, Workspace ONE, Windows, and Microsoft Intune. UEM is essential for managing emerging technologies such as mobile banking and smart wearables, ensuring employee productivity, and maintaining satisfaction with remote work. Traditional endpoints like PCs, smartphones, POS devices, and smart wearables are all within the scope of UEM.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

