Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market size is set to grow by USD 80.66 billion from 2024-2028, Need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified endpoint management (UEM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.66 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 57.69% during the forecast period.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 57.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 80663 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 41.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., Open Text Corporation, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market is poised for growth due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices by enterprises and individuals. IoT connectivity leads to the use of smart sensors and actuators in Industrial IoT (IIoT), resulting in a need for managing and securing these endpoints.

Vendors like 42Gears and BlackBerry offer UEM solutions, such as Things Connector and BlackBerry UEM at the edge and for IoT, to meet this demand. These innovations help enterprises secure and manage IoT devices, reducing risks and optimizing business processes.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a significant trend in IT as businesses seek to manage and secure their diverse devices from a single console. Systems, such as ChromeOS, Windows, iOS, and Android, require different management approaches. UEM solutions enable device management, security, and policy enforcement across all these platforms.

They provide centralized control over applications, configurations, and updates. Additionally, UEM solutions support remote workforces by ensuring secure access to corporate resources. Endpoint security, device provisioning, and management are essential components of any modern business strategy. UEM systems deliver these capabilities, making them an indispensable tool for organizations.

Market Challenges

The open-source UEM market faces challenges due to the availability of free, yet limited, solutions. OSSEC, ClamAV, and JumpCloud are examples. While cost-effective, they lack advanced features. However, some organizations enhance these solutions, like JumpCloud, which secures endpoints for enterprises such as Grab Holdings Inc. Despite their limitations, open-source UEM solutions may hinder the growth of the global UEM market during the forecast period.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market faces several challenges in implementing and managing various devices and applications in an organization. These devices include laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The complexity arises from the need to ensure security, manage configurations, and deploy applications consistently across all endpoints.

Additionally, the increasing use of cloud services and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies add to the complexity. Consistently keeping up with the latest technology trends and ensuring compatibility with various operating systems is also a challenge. Furthermore, managing and maintaining endpoint infrastructure can be time-consuming and costly. To address these challenges, UEM solutions provide a centralized approach to managing and securing endpoints, simplifying the process and reducing costs.

Segment Overview

Component 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises

2.3 Hybrid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solutions- Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions enable organizations to centrally manage and secure diverse endpoints. Key features include device enrollment and provisioning, configuration management, and security features like encryption, access controls, antivirus management, and patch management. Microsoft UEM, including Microsoft Intune, SCCM, and Intune, offers these capabilities, driving market growth by simplifying endpoint management and enhancing security.

Research Analysis

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market encompasses the management of various computing systems, including Verticals, IT assets, Endpoint models such as Laptops, Tablets, and Mobile phones, in a Single platform. UEM solutions cater to Hardware requirements and support multiple Operating Systems, including Windows 10 and ChromeOS. Advanced endpoints, like POS devices and Smart wearables, are also managed through these systems.

UEM is essential for IT departments to ensure Data Protection and Data Security across Endpoints, Mobile devices, and Data Centers. Solutions like Pulseway, VMware, and AirWatch provide UEM functionalities, enhancing Remote Work capabilities and boosting Employee Productivity. UEM solutions are crucial for industries dealing with Mobile banking and other sensitive applications, ensuring user Satisfaction through seamless management and security.

Market Research Overview

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market refers to a solution that allows organizations to manage and secure various endpoints such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets from a single console. This technology enables IT departments to enforce security policies, deploy applications, and manage configurations across multiple devices.

UEM solutions provide centralized management of all endpoints, ensuring consistency and compliance with organizational standards. Additionally, UEM solutions offer features like remote wipe, locate, lock, and password management to mitigate security risks and protect sensitive data. With the increasing adoption of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, UEM solutions have become essential for businesses to maintain control and security over their endpoints.

