Unified for a healthier Mid-South: Memphis mayoral leadership past and present endorse Healthier 901

View special message

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanning more than three decades in leadership for the City of Memphis, Mayor Paul Young and former mayors Jim Strickland, A C Wharton and Willie Herenton have come together for the first time ever in support of a monumental community initiative to change the trajectory of health and wellness for the Mid-South.

Healthier 901, powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and the generous support of our sponsors Cigna Healthcare, Nike, Kroger, Action News 5 and the YMCA, is a bold plan to bring immediate and lasting change to our community by tackling obesity, a condition which puts people at higher risk for chronic conditions such as cancer and heart disease, the leading causes of death in Desoto and Shelby counties.

"On behalf of our healthcare system, I extend our deepest gratitude to our current and former mayors for their leadership and unwavering support of Healthier 901," said Methodist Le Bonheur President and CEO Michael Ugwueke, DHA, FACHE. "Together through Healthier 901, we are creating a foundation for a healthier, stronger and more active Mid-South for generations to come."

"Creating better health outcomes for our residents has the power to significantly improve our city, from workforce benefits to healthcare costs, to community engagement and quality of life," said Memphis Mayor Paul Young. "I love walking, so I am excited to add my daily steps to the millions of steps already logged by my fellow community members. We all play a part in building a healthier tomorrow for our friends, families and neighbors."

Last year, Methodist Le Bonheur launched Healthier 901, a Mid-South community challenge to lose one million pounds in three years.

"As a former mayor of the great city of Memphis, I have witnessed the challenges our community faces with maintaining their health and well-being. I also know first-hand that ours is a community of great resilience and strength," said former Mayor Willie Herenton.

The three-year initiative is more than a challenge to the Mid-South to lose one million pounds. Healthier 901 allows everyone at any mobility level to improve their nutrition habits, increase their physical activity and adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

"Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's commitment to addressing these issues head on is truly commendable. They are laying the foundation for a stronger and healthier future for all of us," said Herenton.

Hear more from Young, Strickland, Wharton and Herenton in this special video message, and download the free health and fitness app (search "Healthier 901" in any app store) to get started on your health journey today. Public service announcements were distributed to local news stations.

Join the fun at the second annual Healthier 901 Fest, Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p. m. at Shelby Farms Park. This family-friendly, free event will feature a Find Your Fit Zone, cooking demonstrations with local celebrity chefs, complimentary health screenings from the Cigna Healthcare Wellness in Motion mobile clinic and so much more.

And, through Aug. 31, win a pair of sneakers from Healthier 901 sponsor Nike. Existing Healthier 901 members are automatically entered to win, and non-members can enter to win by creating a free account with Healthier 901. Daily giveaway drawings are held at 3 p.m. CDT, and winners are notified via email and acknowledged on Healthier 901's digital platforms. Restrictions apply.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare