Unified Group-IB. Meet Unified Risk Platform

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity headquartered in Singapore, has today unveiled the Unified Risk Platform, an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization's threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real time. Every product and service in Group-IB's now consolidated security suite is enriched with information from a Single Data Lake, which contains 60 types of sources of adversary intelligence. The Unified Risk Platform automatically configures your defenses with the precise insights needed to provide the best possible defense against targeted attacks on the infrastructure and endpoints, breaches, fraud, brand and IP abuse.