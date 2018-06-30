Unified Physician Management Announces Partnership With New Jersey Based Lifeline Medical Associates

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Physician Management (Unified) announced its affiliation with New Jersey based Lifeline Medical Associates (Lifeline), effective August 23, 2018. This marks the next phase of Unified's strategy to create the leading national women's healthcare physician practice management organization as Unified now operates in eight states and the District of Columbia. With the support of Unified, Lifeline is better positioned to expand its excellence in clinical care and patient experience that has differentiated the company to date.

"Unified is rapidly expanding its lead in the healthcare industry as the nation's largest Ob-Gyn physician practice management organization as well as being a thought leader in women's health," said Bob LaGalia, President and CEO of Unified. "Managing toward value-based compensation models requires deep knowledge and infrastructure that few if any practices possess today. Independent physician groups look to UPM to accelerate their participation in the future value based medical environment and provide their practices with the support they need so that they can concentrate on clinical care delivery and providing value to patients and payors alike."

Dr. Jack Feltz, President and CEO of Lifeline Medical Associates added, "I am so excited by the endless opportunities to improve the quality and affordability of care to women while bringing great prosperity to our hardworking doctors and staff. Our alignment with Unified will provide the necessary support and expertise to fulfill our mission. Working with and learning from the many high quality physician groups across the country, who have also partnered with Unified, is the icing on the cake."

The partnership between Unified and Lifeline further cements Unified's long-standing, shared vision to improve the value of women's healthcare nationwide. With its unique operating model, Unified provides the tools, data and resources to each of its Partner Practices to reduce costs, create efficiencies, and build a shared value so providers and the operations team can focus on what they do best - patient care. With its strong belief that the transformation to value-based care has to be physician led, each Unified partnership ensures the preservation of private practice by keeping the decision making and autonomy at the local level while elevating each practice with the standards and knowledge sharing of a national, respected network of best-in-class physicians.

About Unified Physician Management

Unified is an Ob-Gyn physician practice organization providing more than 1,500 independent Ob-Gyn providers with strategic, operational and financial support for substantially greater growth and opportunity. Unified is backed by funds managed by the Private Equity Group at Ares Management, L.P., a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $121 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2018. Unified operates in eight states and the District of Columbia, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and now New Jersey. For more information about Unified, visit: www.unifiedhc.com.

About Lifeline Medical Associates

Lifeline Medical Associates is a widely respected group of Ob-Gyn practices with more than 150 providers in 44 practice locations across 13 counties in New Jersey. The healthcare professionals across Lifeline are highly regarded in their fields, focusing on the unique needs of women, offering many additional specialty services in support of women throughout their lives. Founded in 1997, Lifeline grew from 32 providers to the vibrant, successful company it is today. Continually on the cutting edge of women's healthcare, Lifeline trains it teams in the latest innovations and advancements in healthcare supported by evidence-based medicine. For more information about Lifeline Medical Associates, please visit: https://lma-llc.com/.

