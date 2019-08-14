Unified Physicist Nassim Haramein to Deliver Landmark Presentation Challenging Accepted Scientific Principles at University of St Andrews, Scotland

LOS ANGELES and ST ANDREWS, Scotland, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Science Foundation announced today that Nassim Haramein, Founder and Director of Research, will be speaking at University of St Andrews in Scotland on Wednesday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. B.S.T.

Haramein's talk, "The Universe and You" is based on Nassim's recent tours throughout France, Belgium and the United States and will feature a unique perspective on the theories and science behind:

New discoveries in physics about the structure of spacetime connecting all the scales

Quantum Gravity and the Holographic Mass,

The Vacuum Catastrophe, and

The Electron and the Holographic Mass Solution.

In his talk, Nassim Haramein will present new research results connecting the physics of the very small quantum scales to the physics of the very large cosmological scales and demonstrate some of the technologies that are emerging as a result. He will discuss the source of physics unification and even the possible mechanism for consciousness, a fundamental mystery since the beginning of time, as a result of having a new understanding of the universe.

For almost two decades physicists have been looking for the source of dark matter and dark energy. The current conventional equations only predict 4% of the mass of the universe, the rest being an unknown substance described as dark matter and dark energy. Haramein has applied his holographic equations to the universal scale and was able to predict the exact critical mass of the universe without the help or the need to incorporate dark matter and dark energy as part of the new emerging physics.

"New physics is emerging that relates the very large scale of black holes with the quantum structure of spacetime. This new physics describes our universe as an information network from universal to subatomic particles. This universal neuro-net may be the source of the self-organizing system found at the biological scale and the event of consciousness," said Haramein "It's imperative to evolve with new scientific advances, it is easy to just accept the old teachings but that will not drive innovation."

Tickets cost £33 and registration can be found here.

About Nassim Haramein

Nassim Haramein has spent over 30 years researching and discovering connections in physics, mathematics, geometry, cosmology, quantum mechanics, biology, chemistry and other fields. His findings are focused on a fundamental geometry of space that connects us all; from the quantum and molecular scale to cosmological objects in the Universe.

About Resonance Science Foundation

Resonance Science Foundation is the nonprofit leader in Resonance Science. Based on Nassim Haramein's Unified Physics Theory, we bring resonance to the world by unifying science, community and consciousness. We are building a leading-edge learning community of students, scientists, independent researchers and curious minds of all ages exploring and manifesting a thriving world in resonance. Founded in 2004 as a 501(c)(3), the foundation sets a new standard for connectedness, humanizing physics and improving the human condition through our academy courses, library of research scientists' publications, travel and unique offerings such as the ARK crystal. For more information visit resonance.is

