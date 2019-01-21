Unified Power Announces New VP of Business Development

TERRELL, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Power is pleased to announce Charles Levey as our new Vice President of Business Development. Charles will join Unified Power's Business Development team after 20+ years working in the mission critical services industry. His responsibilities will include development of new accounts, growth within existing accounts through the sale of critical power services and products.

"Charles brings a unique understanding of account and project management to the team," said Robert Parrish, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "His experience will allow him to approach opportunities with the best solution for the client in mind."

Charles accepts this position after a progressive growth in operations management positions, ultimately moving into an executive role. His past responsibilities have included: managing national operations for service and maintenance of electrical and mechanical infrastructures, direct interaction with strategic customers, and oversight of administrative, project and field staff.

The Unified Power brand began in January 2011 when Pfingsten Partners purchased On Computer Services, a national critical power service company located in Terrell, Texas. The company has invested heavily into systems, product training, technical support, and parts logistics in order to maximize the service experience and reduce risk for its rapidly expanding group of Fortune 500 customers.

Under various brands, Unified Power has provided thousands of companies across the nation with affordable and reliable critical power services for their UPS, DC Plant, and battery systems for more than two decades.

The strategy has been well received in the marketplace, catapulting Unified Power to continued double-digit growth while maintaining a world-class service quality rating. Currently providing services to more than 6,100 customer sites, the company is well capitalized and aggressively seeking to acquire additional customer-focused, critical power service companies that share the vision.

Other companies under the Unified Power brand include Power Protection Unlimited (Maryland), Sun Sales Company (New Mexico), UPSCO (Ohio), Power Protection Services (Texas), Critical Power USA (Maryland), 24/7 Technology (Georgia), SEPS Power (Illinois) and the UPS division of LionHeart Power Systems (Illinois).

