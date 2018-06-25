Unified Power Hires Six TAG Trainees to Support Continued Growth

DC fundamentals and theory



Basic preventative maintenance (PM) practices



Troubleshooting and repair



Single-phase UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)



Practical application exercises, both in our training facility and onsite at approved customer sites



Observation and assistance with DC and UPS single-phase PMs

"We at Unified are proud of our wholly-organic Training & Development Program that focuses exclusively on the recruitment, training and ongoing development of talented industry professionals for a meaningful, fulfilling, and exciting career," said Jennifer Ketcham, Vice President of Human Resources at Unified Power.

Since May, the company has succeeded in hiring six transitioning U.S military member and veteran recruits who served in electrical/electronics/avionics roles. This has helped the company to fill various positions throughout the United States, including: Spokane, WA; Cincinnati, OH; Birmingham, AL; Columbia, SC; Buffalo, NY; and Atlanta, GA.

"Hiring military applicants has been great for our customers and our business. These young men and women come to our company armed with outstanding technical skills, positive attitudes, and a real commitment to excellence," said Justin McClung, National Operations of Unified Power. "We've had great success with our military recruits, and we see this as a tremendous win-win opportunity."

About Unified Power

The vision of Unified Power is to bring together advanced critical power services, sales and testing capabilities to become the premier independent power services company in North America. Under its various brands, the organization has provided thousands of companies across the nation with affordable and reliable critical power services for their UPS and battery systems for more than two decades.

The Unified Power brand began in January 2011 when Pfingsten Partners purchased On Computer Services, a national critical power service company located in Terrell, Texas. Other companies under the Unified Power brand include Baltimore-based Power Protection Unlimited, Sun Sales Company of Albuquerque, UPSCO of Glenmont, Ohio, Power Protection Services of Dallas, 24/7 Technology of Marietta, GA, and Critical Power USA of Frederick, MD.

