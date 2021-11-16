Unified Technologies, a Leading Managed Services and Cloud-Based Services Company, Secures SOC 2 Type Attestation - Verification of Secure and Protected Systems For 2nd Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Technologies, a managed and cloud services integrator known for its unique co-managed approach to Cyber Security, announced today that the company has once again successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit and examination for both its cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 reporting details the service organization's system and suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of control. SOC reporting includes organization oversight, vendor management, internal governance, risk management, regulations, processing integrity, and privacy - each specific to the individual organization, ensuring adherence to the core trust principles.

The SOC 2 report is designed to provide assurance to existing and potential customers that best of breed security tools and industry leading security intelligence (AI) are expertly implemented by Unified Technologies with proven methods of effectiveness and controls to process customers' information.

"We are pleased that our SOC 2 Type 2 report has shown Unified Technologies has addressed the risks facing technology service organizations and exemplifies our commitment to safeguarding our customers' information," said Serafin Achurra, Sr. EVP and CIO at Unified Technologies.

The audit, performed by Kaufman Rossin, a top 100 CPA firm, concluded that Unified Technologies has upheld the essential control criteria for its managed and cloud services. The stringent Type 2 auditing includes evaluation and documentation of events and practices built over the past year.

Kaufman Rossin's audit concluded that Unified Technologies' managed IT and security services have maintained the highest level of core security and service availability, fundamental for companies successfully navigating today's cloud computing landscape.

President and CEO of Unified Technologies Tony Silva credits his team of diversified experts as well as key partnerships with the world's leading technology companies, including Unified Technologies Certification as a Microsoft Gold Partner, for the company's success and highly regarded reputation. Additionally, Unified Technologies highlights its 'co-managed approach' as a key distinguishing characteristic.

"At Unified Technologies we know that an effectively controlled, redundant and secure environment is most critical for every link in the chain. Our co-managed approach combines industry best practices with our best of breed tools and our world-class experts working shoulder-to-shoulder as an enhanced extension to our client's own security team, which is proven by this SOC2 examination," said Silva. "Our ability to fill in the gaps and customize solutions and tools with timely, fractionally delivered expertise can greatly augment and enhance our client's existing capabilities to secure their environment and do so cost effectively."

With privacy concerns at an all-time high, looming threats of cyber-attacks, ransomware, and the meteoric rise in remote businesses operations, the control and security provided by companies like Unified Technologies with SOC 2 attestation is now considered by experts as essential to longevity.

"At Unified Technologies, we realize it's not enough to prepare for today. With infrastructure that exceeds the needs of present day coupled with technology experts who pride themselves on expecting the unexpected, we're able to deliver our clients a bottomless tool chest of resources and partners they can count on," said Charl Myburgh, Unified Technologies CFO and Senior VP.

UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

The highly skilled team at Unified Technologies has an unparalleled level of commitment and experience providing secure and unified systems, networks and storage. The Unified team is comprised of world class & certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors who develop best-of-breed solutions from industry leaders including Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, HPE, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Netsurion, VMware, Pure Storage, Rubrik, VEEAM, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Darktrace, Datadog, Checkpoint, and ExaGrid. These key partnerships enable our world-class experts to deliver best in class IT and cybersecurity solutions that are customized to meet specific business needs.

Unified Technologies, an IT Solutions and Service Provider, consistently protects customers' competitiveness by delivering the most secure, reliable, and flexible IT Infrastructure. Specializing in vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government, Unified customers can count on world-class expertise and passionate commitment to customer satisfaction.

SOC 2 TYPE 2 & AICPA

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 Type 2 reporting details the service organization's system and design suitability and operating effectiveness of control. SOC reporting includes organization oversight, vendor management, internal governance, risk management, regulations, processing integrity, and privacy. SOC 2 reports are unique to each company and consist of controls specific to each organization, ensuring adherence to the core trust principles.

