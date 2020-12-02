Unified Technologies, Global Leaders in Secure Technology Services and Customized Architecture, Attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Verified Secure and Protected Systems Throughout the Past Year

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving its ability to develop and maintain best-of-breed information technology systems, networking, and data storage with a dedication to highly available service and security, Unified Technologies has received the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification.

The audit of systems and practices, conducted by Kaufman Rossin, has attested that Unified Technologies consistently meets and exceeds the Security and Availability pillars of qualification established by the AICPA including: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Privacy.

Unified's SOC 2 Type 2 certification follows the successful Type 1 examination completed in March of 2019. The stringent Type 2 auditing includes evaluation and documentation of events and practices built over the past year. Findings from this audit have shown that Unified Technologies' managed IT and security services have maintained the highest level of core security and service availability, crucial for today's cloud computing landscape.

Given the increase in remote working and the rise of malicious cyber attacks, industry experts consider the qualifications required of the SOC 2 Type 2 vital for providers of the type of technology systems and security that Unified Technologies specializes in.

Gabriel Sanchez, Unified Technologies Director of Managed Services, said "By strengthening our relationships with Cisco and other information technology industry leaders, we are able to ensure that our customers' networks, systems, and data storage maintain the level of secure performance necessary for the success of their businesses."

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance assures Unified Technologies customers that established processes and practices are in place to prevent, monitor, and rectify unusual system activity, authorized and unauthorized configuration changes, user access levels, and overall secure operations of their systems, networks, and storage.

"At Unified Technologies, we realize and appreciate the advanced level of privacy and integrity that our customers require. We accomplish this by utilizing infrastructure that exceeds the needs of today and through our team of highly-skilled technology experts who maintain a fanatical commitment to handling the known as well as the unknown," said Charl Myburgh, Unified Technologies chief operating officer.

ABOUT UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

The highly skilled team at Unified Technologies has an unparalleled level of commitment and experience providing secure, unified systems and networks. The Unified team is comprised of certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors who develop best-of-breed solutions from industry leaders such as Checkpoint, Cisco, Citrix, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Exagrid, Fortinet, HPE, Netsurion, Palo Alto, Pure Storage, Rubrik, Veeam, and VMware. These key partnerships enable our world-class experts to deliver best in class IT and cybersecurity solutions that are customized to meet specific business needs.

Unified Technologies, an IT Solutions and Service Provider, consistently protects customers' competitiveness by delivering the most secure, reliable, and flexible IT Infrastructure. Specializing in vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government, Unified customers can count on world-class expertise and a passionate commitment to customer satisfaction.

ABOUT SOC 2 TYPE 2 & AICPA

Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 reporting details the service organization's system and suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of control. SOC reporting includes organization oversight, vendor management, internal governance, risk management, regulations, processing integrity, and privacy. SOC 2 reports are unique to each company, and consist of controls specific to each organization, ensuring the adherence to the core trust principles.

