Unified Technologies Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Verified Secure and Protected Technology Systems

MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extensive review and third-party audit, Unified Technologies has again been certified as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliant by proving its proficiency in developing and maintaining best-of-breed information technology systems, networking, and data storage. Unified Technologies' world-class experts deploy and support industry-leading architected technology and cybersecurity solutions that give clients confidence, protection, and a competitive edge.

Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 reporting details the service organization's system and suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of control.

The systems and practices audit, performed by the globally-recognized firm Kaufman Rossin , attested that Unified Technologies consistently meets and exceeds the pillars of qualification established by the AICPA , including Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Privacy.

Unified Technologies has maintained SOC 2 Type 2 certification each year following the Type 1 examination, completed in March of 2019. The rigorous Type 2 auditing includes evaluation and documentation of services performed and systems deployed throughout the past year. Kaufman Rossin reported Unified Technologies' managed IT and security services have maintained the highest level of core security and service availability; qualifications which have become a necessity for any organization trusted to protect sensitive customer information and provide technology-enabled services.

"The World Economic Forum has shown that cyber terrorism and ransomware attacks have grown more than 400% in the past two years," said Tony Silva, Unified Technologies' CEO. "At a cost of more than $8 trillion – expected to rise to $10.5 trillion in 2025 – a robust and redundantly secure IT infrastructure is no longer a nice-to-have for businesses and government entities. Without the proper solutions in place and a service-oriented team of experts who consistently test, monitor, and update systems, it's not a matter of if an organization will experience a breach, it's when."

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance assures the customers who rely on Unified Technologies that they are not only using the most advanced hardware, but also time-tested proven processes and practices that proactively watch for abnormalities and threats that can be neutralized to prevent compromised data or loss of system functionality.

"Unified Technologies employs industry-leading experts with a diversity of specializations who work in tandem with our client's in-house IT professionals to prepare for, and avoid, the consistently evolving ploys by cybercriminals to infiltrate secure systems," said Unified Technologies VP of Marketing, Andrew Duke. "Whether system access or configuration changes are authorized or unauthorized, our teams are expertly skilled at analyzing and assessing any potential risks to systems, networks, and storage in real-time with action plans ready to deploy should a need arise."

Additionally, Unified Technologies maintains symbiotic relationships with top IT developers and manufacturers like Cisco, HPE, VMWare, and Citrix to further the team's intimate knowledge of various systems' strengths and vulnerabilities. Testimony to these relationships, Unified Technologies has received awards and recognition from several industry partners including HPE's award for Best Hybrid IT Solutions (2022), and Ingram Micro's Reseller of the Year, Central America & The Caribbean awarded in 2023.

ABOUT UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

Unified Technologies (UT) is an IT Solutions and Service Provider committed to delivering the most secure, reliable, and flexible IT Infrastructure and to boosting our customers' competitiveness. We work within vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government, and our team is comprised of certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors who develop best-of-breed Hybrid IT solutions from industry leaders such as Cisco HPE, Aruba, VMWare, Citrix, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Veeam, Rubrik, and Exagrid, among others.

ABOUT SOC 2 TYPE 2 & AICPA

Developed by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 reporting details the service organization's system and suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of control. SOC reporting includes organization oversight, vendor management, internal governance, risk management, regulations, processing integrity, and privacy. SOC 2 reports are unique to each company and consist of controls specific to each organization, ensuring adherence to the core trust principles.

