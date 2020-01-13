Unified Women's Healthcare Acquires Lucina Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Women's Healthcare has acquired the assets of Lucina Health, a company dedicated to improving healthcare for women and babies. Operating within the Unified family as Lucina Analytics, the company supports payors and providers with big data insights and advanced analytics to identify and engage women who may be at risk for adverse outcomes during pregnancy.

"We are delighted to welcome Lucina as a partner in our journey to support our affiliated medical practices with the tools and insights to transform women's healthcare through Value-Based programs," notes Bob LaGalia, President & Chief Executive Officer, Unified Women's Healthcare. "The team at Lucina is innovative, forward-thinking and aligned with Unified's vision for 'all women to have the best healthcare in the world.'"

The acquisition of Lucina continues to advance Unified's innovation platform, as the company places important focus on identifying and supporting technologies that positively impact both the quality and affordability of women's healthcare.

"The United States is challenged by one of the highest rates of infant and maternal mortality among developed nations, so we are dedicated to helping expectant mothers experience better outcomes," states Kevin Bramer, CEO of Lucina Analytics. "Our solid data analytics platform helps determine in advance the potential risk factors for a specific patient and provides in real-time a detailed personalized care plan to follow."

Lucina will integrate into Unified's business model and will continue its independent operating practices to protect the privacy and data of all parties.

"With the addition of Lucina, we take another step forward in our efforts to provide meaningful and innovative solutions to physicians and payors," notes Matt Eakins, MD, Chief Operating Officer, Unified Women's Healthcare. "By adding these analytical capabilities, together, we will have an unprecedented impact on the lives of both mothers and their babies."

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, was founded in 2009 as a single-specialty Management Services Organization. Today, the company assists Ob-Gyn practices to grow and thrive through operational and business support services in a unique, yet complementary model. Offering stability, longevity and a legacy in the journey to transform women's healthcare, Unified presently supports Medical Affiliate practice groups in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Its focused, symbiotic relationship makes for a successful collaboration that benefits providers and the patients in their care.

About Lucina Analytics

Lucina Analytics, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women's maternity analytics platform to innovative health plans, Medicaid providers and public entities. Lucina identifies women at-risk of preterm birth, usually within the first trimester, with personalized health improvement resources, making it easy for care managers to complete actions that optimize the health and well-being of women to improve birth outcomes and to create healthier communities over time.

