Unified Women's Healthcare Partners with Qure4u for Digital Provider Engagement

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement solution provider Qure4u announces a new affiliation with Unified Women's Healthcare, a large, multi-state organization dedicated to advancing the transformation of women's healthcare in the United States. The digital engagement tool created by Qure4u will better assist Unified-affiliated Ob-Gyn providers when engaging with their patients.

This is an integrated tool that allows providers and their patients to leverage an enhanced, digital communications platform from the EMR for an end-to-end experience.

Qure4u will offer the application to the 1,600-plus providers in the Unified affiliate network, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The app will enable providers to augment existing clinical insight with patient-generated health data (PGHD) and digitally interact with care teams via a mobile device from virtually anywhere.

Unified chose Qure4u as its preferred vendor to work with based on the proven 20-year track record of both the platform and its physician CEO, Monica Bolbjerg, MD. Aaron Sudbury, MD, Unified Medical Director for the state of Florida, views this opportunity as a win for Unified's patients and providers. "Our work with Qure4u will allow us to broaden the scope of our interaction with patients through an integrated solution that enhances rather than disrupts the workflows of our physicians," says Dr. Sudbury. "Dr. Bolbjerg's ability to build out clinical tools that are Ob-Gyn specific made our decision to go with Qure4u an easy one."

"We're honored to support such a prestigious healthcare company and the important patient population it serves," says Qure4u CEO Dr. Bolbjerg. "We are 100% committed to helping Unified engage patients in new and efficient ways that support clinical workflows and help improve patient outcomes and satisfaction."

To learn more about Qure4u's patient journey engagement offerings, visit https://www.qure4u.com/ .

About Qure4u

Qure4u's all-in-one patient engagement app and "digital front door" offers patients and providers an EHR-integrated platform that supports the entire patient care journey. Remote check-in, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication and care plan features close the gap between patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency, enhances clinical insight and improves patient engagement, outcomes and satisfaction. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare is a company dedicated to caring for Ob-Gyn providers who care for others, be they physicians or their support staff. It is a team of like-minded medical and business leaders. The Unified mission is to be an indispensable source of business knowledge, innovation and support to empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women's healthcare for their patients.

Unified offers the more than 1,600 independent Ob-Gyn providers in its network strategic, operational and financial support for substantially greater growth and opportunity. The company is backed by funds managed by the Private Equity Group at Ares Management, L.P., a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with $142 billion in assets currently under management. Unified operates in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more information about Unified, visit www.unifiedhc.com.

