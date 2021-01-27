Unified Works, Inc. Unveils Big Room Bravo to Connect Construction Teams No Matter the Geographic Location

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Construction coach Unified Works, Inc. announces the opening of Big Room Bravo™, a construction planning space that supports any combination of in-person and remote participants, effectively eradicating the constraint of getting the right people in the room in real time.

Unified Works Pull Planning with Nialli technology at Big Room Bravo Big Room Bravo, a Lean Construction and Pull Planning space in Franklin Park, Illinois

Big Room Bravo is powered by Nialli™ Visual Planner and a 22'6" (6.88 m) interactive wall that makes it easy to digitally transform the paper-based planning processes used in Lean Construction. Nialli Visual Planner can be used by all project stakeholders on any device and from any location, providing the flexibility of having any combination of co-located and remote participants during planning sessions. The application was developed by Nialli, Inc., a visual collaboration company that has aligned with Unified Works as subject matter experts on the Last Planner® System (LPS).

Conveniently located in Franklin Park, just minutes away from O'Hare International Airport and the heart of Chicago, Big Room Bravo was specifically designed to allow innovative construction planning and management, as well the ability to streamline communication between teams to complete jobs on-time, no matter the geographic location. Big Room Bravo enables 24/7 access to a limitless number of Pull Plans as well as robust reports and analytics harvested directly from project data.

"At a time when COVID-19 continues to present challenges on job sites, the combination of Big Room Bravo and Nialli Visual Planner offers an extra layer of protection for more people to remain remote and contribute their expertise on sophisticated, Lean Construction jobs," said Rich Seiler, Chief Improvement Officer of Unified Works, Inc. "We recognized that there was an opportunity to enhance the Pull Planning process. Together, with Nialli's tech experience and our decade of experience in pull-planning, we now have a best-in-class system that addresses the key elements of the Last Planner System that were lacking in the digital realm."

Unified Works helped build Big Room Bravo as a hybrid space that retains the physical in-person platform and materials to execute Pull Planning – still the time-tested process to learn, train and deeply understand the full scope of the Last Planner System. Other Lean services offered by Unified Works are delivered in the same live online and/or in-person manner to include Visual Decision Plotter®, Waste Analysis & Process Mapping, and GembaPulse™.

"We are delighted to be working with Unified Works and have our products in Big Room Bravo. Teams can take full advantage of the Last Planner System with the added digital efficiencies needed to accelerate projects," said Nancy Knowlton, Nialli's CEO. "The ability for teams to collaborate whether they are on the job site, in the construction trailer or in an office will keep projects moving while providing full transparency to all stakeholders."

Big Room Bravo is equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as a strategy to effectively reduce exposures to SARS-COV-2 by removing contaminants from indoor air. The facility is also compliant with the agency's guidelines on methods to prevent COVID-19 spread, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

For more information about Big Room Bravo, please visit https://unified-works.com/big-room-bravo/

About Unified Works, Inc.

Unified Works, Inc. is a Lean coach for the design and construction industry, specializing in building better teams that build better buildings through its learning-by-doing-approach. The company trains and guides owners, designers, contractors, and vendors—making sure every effort counts toward efficient completion of the project. For more information, visit Unified Works Inc.'s website.

For more information, please contact

Lucas Seiler

Propulsion PR

Phone: 312-340-8576

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Unified Works, Inc.