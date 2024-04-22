UNIFIED2 GLOBAL PACKAGING GROUP PARTNERS WITH CRUZ FOAM TO DELIVER PURPOSE-FIT SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruz Foam, a circular materials company, announced today that it has partnered with Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC (UGPG2) to offer more sustainable protective packaging and custom cold chain solutions to its customers.

UGPG2 is a one-stop packaging supplier and leader in custom protective packaging. Formed in 2018 as a joint venture between Rand-Whitney Packaging and AGlobal Solutions, UGPG2 leverages each company's capabilities to provide high quality packaging products and services from concept to dock.

Unified2 Global Packaging Group announced today that it has partnered with Cruz Foam, a circular materials company. Post this Un1f1ed2 Global Packaging Cruz Foam Cold Chain Cooler- Cruz Cool™

"Purpose-fit packaging is our 'raison d'etre', our purpose," said Lina Azuero, Chief Sustainability Officer of Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC. "We want to provide our customers not only with packaging that meets their quality, cost and protective performance requirements, but that also reduces environmental impact and helps them meet their own objectives. Our customers are asking for this; they consider us experts in the packaging field and are seeking our guidance around alternatives to enable them to make better decisions for the environment."

"Unified2 is the industry leader in designing and converting custom protective foam packaging solutions. This is a partnership that brings a great depth of design expertise to companies wishing to transition their supply chains to sustainable options," said John Felts, CEO and Co-Founder of Cruz Foam. "We are aligned in reimagining traditional protective and insulated packaging solutions, and we are excited about our ability to execute on that vision."

UGPG2 offers innovative services to its customers including design, ISTA/Amazon APASS testing, sampling, tooling, manufacturing, warehousing and shipping. The group also delivers an array of high-quality packaging products including wood, foam, corrugated, molded fiber and air-paq. Unified2 is headquartered in Sutton, Massachusetts (North America) and Carrigtwhohill, County Cork Ireland (Europe) with additional facilities in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Poland, Montreal, Czech Republic, and Taiwan.

About Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC

Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC, is an established joint venture of Atlas Box and Rand-Whitney Packaging LLC. Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC is based in Sutton, Massachusetts, and is one of the largest independent protective packaging manufacturers in New England. The company operates from multiple facilities and can assist with a wide range of packaging needs, covering engineering, design, testing, fulfillment and real-time information processing. Unified2 Global Packaging Group, LLC services customers in the medical, food and beverage, electronics, aerospace, industrial products and consumer goods industries. For more information, please visit www.ugpg2.com.

About Cruz Foam

Cruz Foam is a circular materials company that produces earth-digestible protective packaging products and other eco-friendly solutions that offer a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic products. Cruz Foam's patented products are circular in nature, using biopolymers to create an ASTM D6400 and D5338 compostable material (tested at the University of Wisconsin ERIC Lab) using the existing supply chain and at a similar cost. Cruz Foam is also a Lomi-Approved material. Cruz Foam currently works with consumer-packaged goods, electronics, appliance, and durable goods companies and has won several prestigious awards including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for Social Good. Cruz Foam is a mission-driven company that creates impact at scale by empowering industry leaders to be the catalyst for a cleaner environment. Cruz Foam is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

SOURCE Cruz Foam