Unifi's REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship

"We are proud to partner with the Wyndham Championship to help continue keeping plastic bottles out of the landfill and help to further conserve natural resources in the making of REPREVE recycled fibers," said Unifi CEO Kevin Hall. "What if every one of the 80,000 – 100,000 people who typically attend the Wyndham Championship recycled their water bottle instead of throwing it away? The positive impact that would have on our local environment would be terrific."

"This new partnership with Unifi is fantastic news for the Wyndham Championship and our environment," Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. "Environmental sustainability is a key part of our 'Wyndham Championship Fore! Good' initiative, a platform that also focuses on charitable giving and community development. We are eager to adopt innovative sustainable practices and recycling the plastic bottles used during our PGA TOUR event to turn them into REPREVE performance fiber, and that is about as innovative as it gets. Partnering with Unifi in this manner is a significant enhancement of our existing recycling efforts."

This year's tournament will be held Aug. 13-19, 2018, where tournament patrons will be encouraged to look for and use the REPREVE recycling receptacles that will be conveniently positioned around the course and in the REPREVE Recycle Zone. REPREVE'S Mobile Tour will be on-site the entire week of the tournament. Through this interactive experience, Wyndham Championship patrons will learn how the bottles they choose to recycle are transformed into sustainable performance fibers. They will also have the opportunity to see and touch products made with REPREVE from global brands they know and love.

"The recycling rate for plastic bottles in the U.S. is low – about 28%," Hall said. "Through this partnership, we're able to divert thousands of bottles from the landfill and show tournament patrons some of the innovative things we can do with them. Our goal is to inspire people to recycle more, buy recycled and join in our efforts to help protect our natural resources. We are excited to partner with the Wyndham Championship to help educate golf fans and to work together to create a better tomorrow."

Hall noted that the amount of REPREVE fiber that could be made from 100,000 recycled water bottles could produce 25,000 hats, 33,000 pairs of jeans or 20,000 pairs of casual pants.

About Unifi:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company's proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek®, XS™ Cross Section and Cotton-like™ technologies. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE ®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Additional tournament information is available at www. wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Worldwide, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com . Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

