Uniform Advantage Celebrates Caregiver Connections with the Launch of Its "Merry + Bright" Holiday Collection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Advantage®, a leading retailer of medical apparel, announced the launch of its Merry + Bright Scrubs holiday collection, a celebration of the real-life relationships that bring meaning, joy, and resilience to the healthcare profession. The campaign showcases authentic caregiver stories—siblings, spouses, and parent-child teams—whose personal bonds elevate their daily work and strengthen patient care.

Featuring exclusive seasonal colors Reactive Pink and Purple Dusk, the collection honors the teamwork, unity, and compassion that define the healthcare community. The new holiday hues join the brand's performance-driven fabrics and fit-focused designs, helping medical professionals express not only their style but their story.

Highlighting the People Behind the Profession

The Merry + Bright campaign shines a light on several caregiver duos and families whose relationships enrich their daily work:

Triplet sisters Jeanet (CVICU Nurse), Jean (NICU Nurse) and Jeanice (CVICU Nurse) — three nurses who bring heart and balance to opposite ends of the hospital. Their shared dedication to caring for the most vulnerable patients is strengthened by the encouragement, perspective, and emotional support they provide each other.

Husband-and-wife team Leslie (ICU Nurse) and Rafael (Cardiologist) — partners in life and in care. Their deep connection helps them support each other through life and demanding careers.

Father–daughter duo Dean (Podiatrist) and Kalli (OR Nurse) — a pair whose shared career path began at home. Dean's experience inspired his daughter to join the medical field, and today they work in the same hospital system, each motivated by pride in the other's success.

"The brightest part of healthcare isn't the scrubs — it's the people who wear them," said Susan Masimore, CEO of Uniform Advantage. "This campaign honors the connections that give healthcare its heart."

These caregivers shared how their relationships enhance communication, boost morale, and provide unwavering support—especially through high-stress shifts and emotionally challenging days.

Holiday Styles With Heart

The collection features two new celebratory colors designed with the spirit of the season in mind:

Reactive Pink: A bright, joyful shade inspired by energy, teamwork, and positivity.

Purple Dusk: A warm, rich tone symbolizing stability, trust, and unity—all essential qualities in caregiving environments.

This year's scrubs stand out during holiday shifts while maintaining the technical performance and durability expected by medical professionals.

Available Now

The Merry + Bright collection is available online at UniformAdvantage.com and in Uniform Advantage stores nationwide. Caregivers are encouraged to browse the full collection and celebrate the season with styles inspired by the people who make healthcare brilliant.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 25 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

