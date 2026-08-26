Uniform Advantage Opens New Wesley Chapel Store with Grand Opening Event

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Advantage expanded its Florida footprint this week with the opening of a new retail location at 6009 Wesley Grove Blvd. in Wesley Chapel. Situated to serve healthcare professionals at AdventHealth, BayCare Health System, and Tampa General Hospital, the store marks the brand's first entry into the immediate Wesley Chapel area.

The expansion provides the local medical community with direct access to professional apparel and accessories, eliminating the need for long commutes to distant retail hubs.

Uniform Advantage Wesley Chapel

Grand opening incentives

Storewide Savings: The location is currently hosting a grand opening event featuring a 20% discount on purchases.

The location is currently hosting a grand opening event featuring a 20% discount on purchases. Complimentary Gifts: Shoppers are eligible for free gifts with purchase while inventory lasts.

Shoppers are eligible for free gifts with purchase while inventory lasts. Professional Personalization: On-site in-house embroidery services are available to provide immediate customization for individual and departmental orders.

"The opening of our new store in Wesley Chapel represents a significant expansion for Uniform Advantage, allowing us to better serve the local healthcare community by being located in closer proximity to major regional hospitals," said Susan Masimore, CEO of Uniform Advantage. "We invite everyone to visit the new shop during our grand opening celebration to take advantage of our 20% off sale and enjoy the added benefit of our professional in-house embroidery services."

The new Wesley Chapel Uniform Advantage store is strategically positioned to support the workforce of the region's largest healthcare employers. By offering a combination of high-volume inventory and specialized services like on-site embroidery, the location serves as a centralized resource for healthcare providers and staff across Pasco and Hillsborough counties.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 26 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

SOURCE Uniform Advantage