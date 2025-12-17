Uniform Advantage Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients in Partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

Uniform Advantage, in partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, has announced the 2025 recipients of the Uniform Advantage–GNSA Scholarship, an annual program supporting graduate nursing students pursuing master's or doctoral degrees and committed to advancing the future of healthcare. The 2025 honorees are Mr. Hao Lu, a DNP student specializing in nurse anesthesia at Westminster University, named the Fall recipient, and Ms. Kelsey Kelley, a DNP student at the University of Michigan–Flint, selected as the Spring recipient.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a leading retailer of medical uniforms for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Uniform Advantage–GNSA Scholarship, presented in partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN). This scholarship program supports graduate nursing students who are members of the Graduate Nursing Student Academy (GNSA) and are committed to advancing the future of healthcare through master's or doctoral-level education.

2025 Scholarship Winners

UA is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through this scholarship, the company aims to empower emerging nurse leaders and support their pursuit of advanced practice, research, and academic excellence. Each year, two scholarships of $2,500 are awarded—one in the fall semester and one in the spring semester—to outstanding graduate nursing students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for impacting the future of patient care.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

Fall Scholarship Recipient:

Mr. Hao Lu, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) student specializing in nurse anesthesia at Westminster University, has been selected as the Fall 2025 scholarship awardee. His dedication to advancing practice in high-acuity care settings and commitment to patient-centered outcomes distinguished him among this year's applicants.

Spring Scholarship Recipient:

Ms. Kelsey Kelley, a DNP student at the University of Michigan – Flint, has been named the Spring 2025 scholarship recipient. Kelley's work reflects her strong drive to lead meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery through advanced clinical practice and evidence-based research.

"We are honored to support these exceptional graduate nursing students as they continue their educational journeys," said Susan Masimore, CEO of Uniform Advantage. "Their commitment to excellence and their passion for shaping the future of healthcare aligns perfectly with UA's mission to uplift and give back to the medical community."

About the Uniform Advantage–GNSA Scholarship

Applicants must be active members of the Graduate Nursing Student Academy and enrolled in a master's or doctoral nursing program. Finalists may be asked to provide letters of recommendation, academic achievements, publications, awards, or additional materials to the selection committee. Essays written by the scholarship winners will be published on both the AACN and Uniform Advantage websites, accompanied by a photo.

For more information on how to apply for the scholarship, please click here.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 25 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN)

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing is the national voice for academic nursing, representing more than 750 schools nationwide. AACN works to set high standards for nursing education, advance innovation in the field, influence policy, and support academic leaders in their mission to improve healthcare. AACN is recognized as an authoritative source for data, insights, and advocacy related to nursing education, diversity initiatives, quality improvement, and career development.

For more information, visit www.aacn.nche.edu

SOURCE Uniform Advantage