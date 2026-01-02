Uniform Advantage Relocates South Miami Store to New Dixie Highway Location, Celebrates with Grand Opening Promotions

Uniform Advantage has relocated its South Miami store to a new, more accessible location at 8099 S Dixie Highway, Unit 6. The relocation reflects Uniform Advantage's continued commitment to serving the local healthcare community with quality products, personalized service, and added value.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a leading retailer of medical uniforms and apparel, is pleased to announce the recent relocation of its South Miami store to a new, convenient location at 8099 S Dixie Highway, Unit 6, South Miami, FL 33143. To celebrate the move, Uniform Advantage will offer a series of limited-time grand opening promotions designed to welcome customers into the new space.

The newly relocated store provides an enhanced shopping experience with improved accessibility, greater visibility, and a refreshed retail environment tailored to better serve healthcare professionals throughout South Miami and the surrounding communities. Customers will continue to find a wide selection of high-quality scrubs, lab coats, footwear, and accessories, along with personalized fittings and embroidery services.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Uniform Advantage will roll out several special offers, including 50% off embroidery through January 25, making it the perfect time for healthcare professionals to personalize their uniforms. Beginning January 8, customers can shop a New Year's Sale featuring select new scrub colors. Additional in-store promotions include Buy One Get One 40% off Style Steals, as well as Back-to-School savings with 20% off lab coats, underscrubs, and shoes, ideal for students and professionals preparing for the new academic term.

"Our South Miami store has always played an important role in serving the local healthcare community," said Susan Masimore, CEO of Uniform Advantage. "This relocation allows us to better meet our customers' needs with a more accessible location, while celebrating with meaningful savings and continuing to deliver the quality, service, and value they expect from Uniform Advantage."

Uniform Advantage invites customers to visit the relocated South Miami store at 8099 S Dixie Hwy., Unit 6, explore the updated space, and take advantage of the grand opening promotions.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 25 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

SOURCE Uniform Advantage