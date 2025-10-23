Uniform Eliminates Months-Long Platform Migrations with Industry-First AI That Works on Any Website

New AI capabilities enable brands to create, optimize, and ship digital experiences in minutes—without changing the tech stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform, a leader in digital experience management, today unveiled breakthrough AI capabilities to solve digital marketing's most persistent bottleneck: the potential to leverage advanced AI capabilities without requiring lengthy platform migrations or vendor lock-in.

Unlike traditional digital experience platform (DXP) and content management system (CMS) vendors which require months or years of onboarding before brands can access AI features, Uniform's new capabilities work with any existing website or starting point—from rapid prototypes built in tools such as v0 or Lovable, to a Figma design, to a simple text prompt describing the desired experience.

"AI should accelerate launching digital experiences, not be locked behind costly migration projects," said Lars Petersen, CEO and co-founder of Uniform. "A marketer can now start their morning prototyping a campaign concept, connect it to Uniform, and have their team collaborating on a production-ready, optimized experience by lunch. All without ripping out their existing systems."

Comprehensive AI Across the Entire Digital Experience Lifecycle

Uniform's new AI capabilities span from ideation to optimization:

Scout – Agentic AI for Digital Experience Teams: Uniform's AI agent, Scout, automates critical workflows across the platform, including:

Creating new pages and content entries on command

Optimizing existing pages for SEO and accessibility

Personalizing and A/B testing components with intelligent audience and content suggestions

Auto-tagging for improved searchability

Translating content to any locale instantly

MCP Server Integration: Connect Uniform with any MCP-compatible tool, enabling seamless workflows where digital experience ideation happens in external tools, and automatically flows into Uniform with a properly mapped structure.

AI-Powered Front-End Migration: Uniform's proprietary migration tool now features automated AI-powered front-end migration. This capability allows for reconstructing existing websites—regardless of tech stack—on modern front-end stacks in minutes.

EditMySite for Any Website: EditMySite, Uniform's revolutionary new offering, is redefining the industry by empowering brands of any technological configuration to add Uniform's powerful AI capabilities to their website with a single script tag. Digital teams can leverage Scout to optimize existing experiences, edit content in-line, and then publish improvements immediately.

"Less than 15% of enterprise websites run on modern front-end and composable architectures," Petersen noted. "EditMySite means the other 85% won't have to wait months or years for a replatforming project to benefit from AI. Add one script tag, and you're optimizing with AI minutes later."

See It Live

Uniform will demonstrate these AI capabilities at a virtual event on November 13th at 10 am ET. Register at uniform.dev/ai-launch to secure your seat.

About Uniform

Uniform is the original composable DXP, recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). The company enables enterprises to deliver digital experiences at scale by unifying any technology stack with visual experience management and AI-powered optimization—without vendor lock-in or lengthy migrations.

Gartner Disclaimer

