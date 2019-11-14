Uniform Evaluation Service (UES) Report Verifies ResinDek® Mezzanine Flooring, manufactured by Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, Complies with International Building Codes (IBC) and International Residential Codes (IRC)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) has issued a Uniform Evaluation Service (UES) Report verifying that ResinDek® wood composition flooring panels manufactured by Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com) are in compliance with International Building Code (IBC), International Residential Code (IRC) and UL Fire-Resistance Ratings.

ResinDek Flooring Panels for Pick Modules and Elevated Platforms ResinDek Engineered Flooring Panels for Mezzanines

The independent, third-party organization (which itself is ANSI Accredited) evaluated the panels' suitability for use in Types I-V construction and as part of a fire-resistance rated assembly when properly installed. The evaluation included a review of the physical, structural, surface burning, fire-resistance and ignition properties of the panels.

As an elevated flooring solution, ResinDek panels—which are engineered for use as a floor for mezzanines, industrial work platforms, equipment platforms, pick modules and self-storage facilities—are among the many different types of construction materials that fall beyond the breadth and scope of current building codes. Yet their inclusion in the design of such structures makes them subject to evaluation by local building officials who need to verify their usage meets the applicable codes and requirements.

"Having documentation such as this report from an organization that is widely known and trusted by code officials saves time during the permitting process," explained Scott McGill, Director of Engineering for Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products. "Our ResinDek engineered flooring product is still relatively new in the marketplace, meaning building officials may not be familiar with it. IAPMO's UES Reports provide officials with a single document that details all the relevant testing data, as well as lists all the requirements for code acceptance—including for 1-, 1.5- and 2-hour UL fire-resistance rated assemblies."

To ensure officials always have access to the latest compliance information associated with ResinDek, the UES Report is audited annually, allowing Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products to add information about new features and product line expansions, continued McGill.

"We can add new results from additional fire and impact testing we undertake with accredited test laboratories for further validation of ResinDek's integrity," he said. "IAPMO evaluates the process used to conduct the testing and verifies that it complies with the appropriate standards."

The UES Report on ResinDek is currently available in two versions, one for the United States, and the second for Canada and its provinces. Both can be found at www.resindek.com/codes-and-certificates.php. For more information about ResinDek panels, contact 513.772.5560 or visit www.resindek.com.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. For more information about ResinDek engineered flooring panels, contact 513.772.5560 or visit www.resindek.com.

CONTACT:

Sandy Ball

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

513.772.5560 ext. 219 | 229181@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products

Related Links

http://www.resindek.com

