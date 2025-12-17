Uniform Labs Launches Multiliquid to Solve Tokenization's $35B Liquidity Crisis

Co-founder of Standard Chartered's tokenization platform launches GENIUS-compatible protocol addressing critical liquidity gap across $35 billion tokenized asset market, unlocking instant conversions between yielding Treasury funds, illiquid RWAs, and stablecoins

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Labs, a blockchain infrastructure company founded by Standard Chartered and UniCredit veterans and digital banking executives, today announced that Multiliquid , its institutional liquidity protocol, is now live in production following comprehensive build, audit, and testing phases.



Multiliquid enables instant, 24/7 conversion between blue-chip tokenized money market funds and stablecoins, eliminating the days-long redemption delays and illiquidity that have made tokenized assets incompatible with institutional treasury operations.

The protocol currently supports integrations with leading tokenized Treasury assets issued or managed by Wellington Management and other leading asset managers, enabling 24/7 instant liquidity. Available stablecoins include USDC and USDT, with additional assets to follow.

The announcement comes as the GENIUS Act reshapes the economics of dollar-backed stablecoins by prohibiting issuers from paying interest or yield directly to holders. Yield-bearing stablecoin models now face tighter scrutiny, and U.S. bank lobby groups have warned that loopholes allowing affiliates to pay yield could put trillions in deposits at risk.

With hundreds of billions of dollars in stablecoins unable to earn yield directly, institutions are in need of compliant ways to pair regulated, yield-bearing assets with the 24/7 liquidity of stablecoins. Multiliquid is built specifically for this environment – stablecoins remain pure payment instruments, while yield comes from tokenized money market funds and other regulated real world assets (RWAs) connected via Multiliquid's swap layer.

The protocol is also designed to fix the core weakness in today's tokenization boom - illiquidity. While the tokenized RWA market has surged to more than $35 billion , non-Treasury assets, including private credit, private equity, real estate, and commodities, are still structurally illiquid, with redemptions tied to issuer-controlled windows rather than continuous secondary markets.



A November tokenization report from global regulator IOSCO notes that tokenized asset adoption remains limited and that efficiency gains are uneven because tokenized products still rely heavily on off-chain trading, settlement, and intermediary infrastructure. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently warned in its bulletin that tokenized money market funds face a liquidity mismatch between on-chain and off-chain flows. The BIS believes the risk underscores how today's tokenization boom could amplify stress if illiquidity persists.

Even for flagship tokenized Treasury funds like BlackRock's BUIDL, redemptions have been constrained by traditional settlement cycles, in contrast to the promise offered by blockchains of 24/7 instant settlement.

Multiliquid is built to close this gap by allowing institutions to swap between tokenized money market funds or other blue-chip RWAs and stablecoins in a single atomic transaction, allowing portfolios to move at blockchain speed without waiting on issuer redemption cycles.

"The tokenization thesis only works if these assets are actually liquid," said Will Beeson, founder and CEO of Uniform Labs, and previously co-founder of Standard Chartered's tokenized asset platform.

"There's essentially zero secondary liquidity for most tokenized assets, whether money market or private credit funds, with investors largely forced to wait for issuer-controlled redemption windows. Right now, most RWAs are just poorly wrapped versions of the same old assets. Multiliquid is the missing liquidity layer between tokenized assets and stablecoins, so that onchain capital markets can actually function in real time."

Through Multiliquid, holders can access instant liquidity anytime. The protocol's architecture supports tokenized money market funds, private credit, private equity, real estate, and other RWAs with the same instant settlement capability.

"For large asset owners, tokenization only becomes compelling when it fits cleanly into existing liquidity and treasury workflows," said Mark Garabedian , Director of Digital Assets and Tokenization Strategy at Wellington Management. "Infrastructure that can reconcile regulated funds with always-on stablecoin rails is an important part of making tokenized portfolios practical at scale."

Angelo D'Alessandro , COO of Uniform Labs and former CEO of UniCredit's Buddybank, added: "For decades, institutional finance accepted that yield and liquidity don't coexist. That was never a law of nature – just a limitation of the pipes. Multiliquid is new pipes, built to run finance at internet speed."

Use cases span automated stablecoin sweeps, on-chain repos, instant RWA redemptions, on-chain treasury management, and collateral optimization for exchanges and trading platforms seeking to generate risk-free yield on stablecoin balances.

