Uniform unveils updates to Visual Workspace, introduces era of experience operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform, a leader in innovative digital solutions, is excited to announce a series of powerful enhancements to its digital experience platform. These new features address and solve digital teams' core challenges when using headless and composable technologies for content operations.

Old vs. new way of managing digital experiences.

With the introduction of these capabilities, Uniform is setting a new standard in digital content and experience management. Traditionally, marketers using headless Content Management Systems (CMS) work around the publishing limitations of their CMS tools, experience outages and launch glitches, and require developer resources to create new versions of their digital experience. The updated capabilities enable marketing teams to seamlessly plan and execute complex content launches and campaigns without the traditional delays caused by dependency on technical resources, marking a significant shift from content operations to a modern, comprehensive experience operations approach.

Key Features of the Enhanced Visual Workspace Include:

Releases: Digital teams can visually build and preview future experiences, bundle changes, and publish en mass to ensure campaigns go live flawlessly. The visual workspace helps brands understand the impact of changes made across channels by identifying where content is used on pages and properties. Ensuring new assets are published smoothly, effectively, and in the correct order means launch events are flawless. Sophisticated content rollouts are supported as multiple releases can be staged to provide staggered, sequenced launches.

Pre-assembled Components (Patterns): This 3rd generation capability of the Visual Workspace further enhances ways for teams to scalably assemble digital experiences by configuring preset parts of pages from basic page elements. Marketers can now build and save sections or pages as reusable templates for repeated use in safe, governed ways. Drastically reduce the time needed to create landing pages, campaign elements, or extensive digital experiences, empowering marketers to act more independently and swiftly. In addition to allowing marketing teams to build and assemble their own branded library of components and templates from their design system, brands can now assemble and configure new experiences across their digital properties faster than ever, lowering TCO and dramatically shrinking time to market.

Advanced Experience Localization Capabilities: Uniform enhancements also include superior localization features, enabling content and design adaptation to meet a global audience's regional and local preferences. Marketers can now adapt content, design, navigation, and site structure per locale and visually preview these experiences, ensuring every experience feels local, no matter where it is viewed.

Connect content and data from multiple sources visually into a single unified content entry. When working with rich content from various sources, marketing teams no longer need to figure out where content comes from, making reuse a breeze. Content from different sources, including DAMs, PIMs, and Product catalogs, can now be represented as simple structured content that can be placed into a digital experience visually.

These innovations streamline the workflow for digital teams and empower marketers to take complete control of the content and campaign creation process, fostering creativity and efficiency. The focus is on enabling marketers to build advanced experiences independently without relying heavily on developer resources. Additionally, the Visual Workspace's Experience Operations capabilities now give digital teams the confidence to launch ambitious and coordinated campaigns using content and data from any modern or legacy system.

"We are thrilled to introduce these capabilities, which represent a pivotal evolution from capabilities to experience operations," said Lars Petersen, CEO and co-founder of Uniform. "Our goal has always been to empower digital teams to work more efficiently and creatively, and these improvements to our digital experience platform are a big leap forward in achieving that."

Uniform invites all interested parties to see these new capabilities in action and discover how the Visual Workspace transforms content operations into experience operations .

The premiere solution for digital teams around the globe, Uniform unites native visual content management, A/B testing, personalization, and generative AI tools with company-wide content and data sources, all inside a streamlined marketer-first platform. Creators can design localized omnichannel experiences visually, blending branded components with dynamic content to create the best customer digital experiences. New and legacy systems are integrated easily, empowering development teams to seamlessly replace and upgrade technology without rewriting frontend code, future-proofing all technology investments for years to come. To learn more about Uniform, visit uniform.dev .

