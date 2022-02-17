UniformMarket Rolls Out Plug-Ins for Retailers on Shopify & WooCommerce to Fetch Updated Catalogs in a Click

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniformMarket's proprietary digital solution, Catalog Communication Manager , released in May 2021 that enabled uniform retailers to acquire up-to-date product catalogs from 130+ top suppliers irrespective of their eCommerce platform, is back with a major update.

The Illinois-based leading eCommerce company for uniform providers has recently released exclusive plug-ins for retailers using Shopify & WooCommerce .

Automate the mundane process of cleaning catalogs, sourcing missing images & adjusting formats to save time and money. Tweet this

This means the retailers will no longer have to go for third-party customizations to access the latest manufacturer catalogs on UniformMarket through Catalog Communication Manager, thus saving time & money. The new plug-ins seamlessly connect with Shopify & WooCommerce stores to pull updated product feeds from 130+ suppliers in CSV, API, or through direct integration into the retailer's online stores.

CEO Ashok Reddy believes this is a much-needed step to completely do away with the hassles of acquiring & maintaining catalogs in the eCommerce industry. He said: "From our long years in the eCommerce space, we saw that uniform retailers often spend a lot of time procuring catalogs and manually cleaning all the data to make it usable. As a technology-first company, we wanted to automate that mundane process and help them save time. That's how Catalog Communication Manager came to be."

He further added: "With these exclusive plug-ins, retailers who've gotten used to Shopify & WooCommerce and don't want to change, can still access our updated catalogs from 130+ suppliers."

How the new platform plugins make Catalog Communication Manager more effective:

Easily integrates with popular eCommerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Volusion, etc. Instantly access 130+ updated uniform supplier catalogs across medical, public safety, industrial FR, corporate, etc. and start selling No more spending time manually cleansing product data before loading into the backend Enjoy zero restrictions and charges on bandwidth or storage – search and download as many products as you want Get live inventory feeds from 20 different suppliers

About UniformMarket: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, UniformMarket, powered by SellersCommerce, is the leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for uniform businesses to launch their online stores. With over 16 years of experience, we built our product from the ground up to meet the needs of a variety of industries including medical, public safety, corporate, and others.

