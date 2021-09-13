UniformMarket Unlocks New Milestone: Launches 1000th Store In No Time

EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's clearly no stopping UniformMarket! The leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform for manufacturers, retailers & distributors in the uniforms industry has recently onboarded its 1000th customer and launched its employee uniform store using its flagship solution, B2B Program Manager powered by SellersCommerce.



Expressing his delight at the company's remarkable feat, Ashok Reddy, CEO & Founder, UniformMarket, said, "It feels great, of course, to hit the four-figure mark - and I'd like to thank all our customers for their support and our ever-amazing team for their relentless efforts in making B2B Program Manager the platform it is today. But given the scale of the problem we're trying to solve, being able to deliver a robust solution of this kind that can empower the whole uniforms industry to bring on their A-game, in itself is deeply satisfying."



On being asked about how the company has managed to dodge fierce competition in eCommerce to stay relevant over the years, Ashok says, "UniformMarket's remarkable track record in catering to the specific needs of uniform providers for over 85 years, coupled with SellersCommerce's cutting-edge eCommerce technologies is what gives us the upper hand. The combination of core market understanding & constant innovation is our real differentiator."

Features That Make UniformMarket The #1 ECommerce Solution for Managing Uniform Programs

Employees & Product Groups: Set business-specific rules that allow employees to view & order specific uniforms only.

Hierarchical Approval Management: Manage employee orders better through a multi-level approval system by managers & admins based on the quantity.

Uniform Allotment Management: Define set quotas of uniforms for all employees.

Multiple Payment Combinations: Let employees payout using credit card, rollover allowance to a credit card, or even opt for payroll deduction.

Better Business Integration: Connects easily with your CRM, ERP, Warehouse & HR systems.

Analytics & Reporting: Have marketing & sales data in one place to assess store performance, ROI & more.

Mobile-optimized Designs: With an intuitive interface, employees can shop on the go over a wide range of mobile devices.

About UniformMarket: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, UniformMarket, powered by SellersCommerce, is the leading B2B/B2C e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for uniform businesses to launch their online stores. With over 16 years of experience, we built our product from the ground up to meet the needs of a variety of industries including medical, public safety, corporate, and others.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SellersCommerce

Related Links

http://www.sellerscommerce.com

