Unify Collaborates with Experian to Improve Mortgage Refinance and Purchase Lead Quality

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify, a full suite mortgage-specific Business Growth Platform, is working with Experian® to create an industry-leading mortgage lead qualification engine. This collaboration combines the power of technology and data to provide a robust native mortgage solution to manage leads.

By using Experian's PowerCurve® decisioning solution available through Unify, lenders can make more informed, real-time decisions. It's a streamlined process that helps financial institutions gain flexible access to more data and advanced analytics. When a customer applies to get prequalified through Unify, a soft credit inquiry is performed, which does not impact the consumer's credit score.

"We are thrilled to be entering into this relationship with Experian," said Scott Lidberg, CEO of Unify. "This strengthens our commitment to deliver only the most innovative, high-performing software to help loan originators find and convert more leads into closed loans."

"With shifting economic conditions, it's critical for lenders to have real-time access to data and advanced analytics to make the most informed decisions while also mitigating future risk," said Robert Boxberger, Experian's President of Decision Analytics, North America. "With the integration, Unify clients can use our trusted PowerCurve decisioning capabilities to prequalify customers, reduce losses and respond better to regulatory changes."

Mortgage brokerages also face the challenge of knowing when to follow-up with their contacts. Unify's Mortgage Inquiry Alerts enable loan originators to stay competitive by automatically identifying when a contact is in the market for a mortgage. In addition, automation within the system generates opportunities for immediate engagement with potential customers. By providing four types of alerts (Inquiry, Early Pay-Off, First-Time Buyer and Likely Homebuyer), clients will discover untapped revenue opportunities already within their database.

"High-performing mortgage brokers understand the two facets of lead generation – new leads and your current database. Unify is a trusted growth platform that tackles both of these out of the box," continued Lidberg. "By harnessing data and automation, our clients will undoubtedly be at the forefront of an evolving industry."

To learn more about Experian and Unify's instant prequalification offering, please visit unifycrm.com.

About Unify

Unify, part of the Propertybase family of brands is a leading Business Growth Platform specifically built for the residential mortgage industry. Founded in 2008, Unify's integrated software platform offers the essential capabilities to drive lead generation, profitable growth, and client retention. With a full suite of CRM features, marketing automation, task management, workflows, Loan Origination System (LOS) integrations, sales system, mobile app and more, Unify provides over 4,000 top mortgage professionals all the tools they need in a single solution. For more information, visit www.unifycrm.com .

Media Contact:

John Voigt

Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

203.856.7331

SOURCE Unify

Related Links

http://www.unifycrm.com

