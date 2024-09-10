Unify Health Services Partners with Jopari Solutions for Enhanced Electronic Payment Processing

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Health Services, a leading provider in injury prevention, injury management and workplace safety, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jopari Solutions to elevate their electronic payment processing capabilities.

As Unify Health Services sought a solution to streamline their payment processes, they were committed to finding a partner that not only met their immediate needs but also offered technical expertise to support their future growth. Kelly Ingram-Mitchell, CEO of Unify Health Services shared, "Celebrating our 10th Anniversary marked a pivotal moment for us. We knew we needed a partner who understood our journey from a small woman-owned small business (WOSB) to a thriving enterprise with over 100 employees. Jopari's entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service made them the perfect match."

Recognizing the importance of data security & compliance, Unify Health Services sought a partner with robust technical expertise. Cindy Yeager, Chief of Finance at Unify Health Services added, "The potential for cost savings and efficiency gains was clear. What we needed was a partner who could enable us to focus on our core mission while they handled the complexities of payments. Jopari has been that partner, guiding us every step of the way."

Tom McCarthy, Senior Vice President at Jopari Solutions emphasized the alignment between the two companies, stating, "Unify Health Services mission to help employers create a healthier workforce, reduce injury claims, and boost productivity resonates deeply with us. Supporting such a mission not only aligns with our core values but also drives us to deliver our best solutions to ensure their continued success."

"We understand the dedication it requires to grow and nurture a business and we are proud to support Unify Health Services on their continued journey.", says Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. For over two decades, Jopari Solutions has been committed to enhancing process efficiency and delivering superior service quality."

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

About Unify Health Services

Unify Health Services(UHS) is a national Florida based organization that brings a team with over 70 years' experience collectively in disability and work injury management. President, Kelly Ingram-Mitchell, MPT, CEAS, spearheads all clinical programs.

UHS is a work comp and disability network that provides end-to-end workforce solutions nationwide. We are the only national organization that focuses on providing customized workforce solutions on both the pre and post injury side utilizing their claims data to customize solutions. We partner with insurance and employer organizations who are focused on reducing workplace musculoskeletal injuries, promoting safety and investing in the longevity of their employees. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website: www.unifyhs.com .

