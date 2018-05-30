Unify Named a Leader in Aragon Research Globe™ for Mobile Collaboration, 2018

As mobile collaboration becomes increasingly critical for the Digital Workplace, this report evaluates 20 major providers in the space for their ability to support this capability in the enterprise. The Globe is segmented into four sectors: leaders, contenders, innovators or specialists. Unify is positioned in the Leader section, recognizing vendors that have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

"Circuit, as part of the Atos Digital Workplace, delivers simple to use, powerful team collaboration capabilities for today's mobile and distributed workforce, so we are pleased that we have been recognized in the Leader section of the Aragon Research Globe for Mobile Communication," said Paul Cunningham, CMO for Unify. "The comprehensive Atos Digital Workplace offering enables businesses to create agile and secure digital workplaces in which employees can connect, communicate and collaborate efficiently. Our customers recognize that mobile collaboration is key to a more productive, engaged workforce, so we remain focused on delivering superior capabilities, including integrations with essential business tools, to help them maximize success."

"As one of the first to drive the team collaboration market with Circuit, Unify has a solid platform to support the digital workplace," said Aragon Research CEO and lead analyst Jim Lundy. "Messaging and mobile collaboration are poised to become a major part of the work environment, and Unify's Circuit offers the features and flexibility enterprises need."

About Unify

Unify is the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions. At the core of the Atos Digital Workplace portfolio, Unify technology enables organizations of all sizes to transform the way they collaborate, creating a more connected and productive workforce which can dramatically improve team performance, individual engagement and business efficiency.

Unify products represent a strong heritage of technology innovation, reliability and flexibility. Their award-winning intuitive user experience can be delivered through almost any device and in any combination of cloud or on-premise deployment. Augmented by Atos' secure digital platforms, vertical solutions and transformation services, they set the global standard for a rich and reliable collaboration experience that empowers teams to deliver extraordinary results.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

1 Aragon Research, "The Aragon Research Globe for Mobile Collaboration, 2018" by Jim Lundy, May 25th, 2018.

