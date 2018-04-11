Unify Named a Leader in Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2018

The Globe is segmented into four sectors: leaders, contenders, innovators or specialists. For the second consecutive year, Unify is positioned in the Leader section, recognizing vendors that have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

"We believe Unify's position in the leaders section reflects the strength of our UCC offering, in particular our complete capabilities with OpenScape Cloud for enterprise communications, combined with Circuit's highly scalable and secure team collaboration platform," said Paul Cunningham, CMO for Unify. "Built on our strong history of innovation in the UCC space, OpenScape Cloud and Circuit are key components of the Atos Digital Workplace, which delivers the solutions and expertise to support businesses as they transition to a digital workplace."

"With Circuit and OpenScape Cloud, Unify has a complete portfolio of UCC capabilities, plus cloud, on-premise, and hybrid cloud deployment options," said report author and lead analyst Jim Lundy. "These capabilities position Unify well going forward, particularly given the shift to more messaging-based collaboration, and are the reason Unify is positioned in the Leader section of this year's Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration."

About Unify

Unify is the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions. At the core of the Atos Digital Workplace portfolio, Unify technology enables organizations of all sizes to transform the way they collaborate, creating a more connected and productive workforce which can dramatically improve team performance, individual engagement and business efficiency.

Unify products represent a strong heritage of technology innovation, reliability and flexibility. Their award-winning intuitive user experience can be delivered through almost any device and in any combination of cloud or on-premise deployment. Augmented by Atos' secure digital platforms, vertical solutions and transformation services, they set the global standard for a rich and reliable collaboration experience that empowers teams to deliver extraordinary results.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.



1 Aragon Research, "The Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2018" by Jim Lundy, April 5th, 2018.

