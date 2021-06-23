Unify Square Celebrates National Work from Home Day with 50 Percent Software and Services Discounts

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Square ™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unisys and the leading management & security software and services provider for collaboration and communications platforms, today announced the company will kick off heavily discounted software and services in celebration of National Work from Home Day.

Beginning on National Work from Home Day on June 24 and lasting through July 31, any organization signing their first new contract with Unify Square will be eligible for celebratory pricing:

50 percent discount on the first year of any multi-year contract for PowerSuite™ software

40 percent discount on the first year of any multi-year contract for PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services

30 percent discount on the "Return to Office Readiness" consulting service

Current Unify Square and/or Unisys clients and/or clients already in the process of contract negotiations are not eligible for discounts.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Unify Square's recent acquisition by Unisys, whose Digital Workplace Services business unit can now leverage Unify Square's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings to continue to advance its experience-focused solution set. United, the newly combined entity has a unique opportunity to help more organizations thrive in the digital workplace environment.

"While the workplace continues to evolve at lightning speed, one of the most positive outcomes is the ability of employees to achieve experience parity so that they can work and remain productive anywhere, at any time," said Scott Gode, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, Unify Square. "Whether working in your pajamas or a power suit, we're proud to help organizations and their employees better manage and secure their hybrid workforce on National Work from Home Day… and every day."

Unify Square offers a suite of cross-platform collaboration management and security tools and services to balance and manage the end user experience. PowerSuite helps IT streamline the monitoring, management and governance of increasingly complex UCaaS and collaboration environments, while the company's consulting services aids organizations in outlining an optimized long-term cloud deployment and operations strategies for unified communications and collaboration.

About Unify Square

Unify Square is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unisys' Digital Workplace Services business unit. Unify Square software and services optimize and enhance the world's largest collaboration and communication platform deployments, helping businesses manage and secure their hybrid work for meetings, chats, and calls. PowerSuite™ software creates a unified experience management dashboard to surface actionable insights and administer collaboration platforms — transforming performance health, security, and user effectiveness. Unify Square's solutions have delivered value to more than six million collaboration seats, in over 275 enterprises across more than 50 countries, and in most major industry verticals.

SOURCE Unify Square

Related Links

https://unifysquare.com

