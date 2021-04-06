Unify Square Expands Managed Services Portfolio to Encompass the Complete Microsoft 365 Application Set, including Microsoft Viva

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Square ™, the leading management & security software and services provider for Zoom, Microsoft collaboration and communications platforms, today announced the extension of its existing managed services to encompass the complete Microsoft 365 application set, including the new Viva platform.

"Unify Square already provides a full set of 24x7 managed services for all aspects of the Zoom and Microsoft UC portfolio, so extending our services to the complete Microsoft 365 application set is a natural next step," said Dimitri Blondeel, Unify Square Vice President of Managed Services. "As large global enterprises look to increase the level of service they are providing their employees, while also increasing cost efficiencies, they are realizing that they need high quality support. Our services do just this -- improve the employee experience and demystify the complexities of Microsoft 365 for IT."

By leveraging Unify Square's experienced and certified operations engineers, enterprises can get help deploying, using and encouraging end user adoption for all Microsoft 365 solutions and features. Further, this global service provides 24x7x365 support to monitor and tune Microsoft 365 platform and ensure top-notch quality for all digital workplace applications and services. Additional features of this service include:

Weekly customer account reviews and coaching with Service Delivery Manager

Progressive XLA contractual agreements, including industry-leading response and resolution service level agreements

Geo-redundant operations teams

Change management to assist with frequent product/app changes and upgrades

Full troubleshooting support for all of the Microsoft 365 apps including, Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, the Power Platform and the first MSP to support Microsoft Viva

The Unify Square PowerSuite™ Cloud Managed Services for Microsoft 365 helps enterprises get more out of their investment. By combining software, certified operations engineers, and processes, PowerSuite helps global enterprises streamline the management of any Microsoft 365 instance. Comprehensive Microsoft 365 application coverage includes technical administration and support of infrastructure and end-user (Tier 2-4) servicing and escalation support, provisioning (MACD activities, on/offboarding and policy enforcement), and operations planning.

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software and services optimize and enhance the world's largest collaboration and communication deployments, helping businesses manage and secure their meetings, chats & calls. The company's PowerSuite software creates a unified dashboard to surface actionable insights and help manage collaboration platforms — optimizing and transforming performance health and user effectiveness. Founded by Microsoft product visionaries, Unify Square has become a global elite partner for Microsoft, Slack, Zoom and Workplace by Facebook. Unify Square solutions have delivered value to more than 6 million collaboration seats, in over 275 enterprises across more than 50 countries, and in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

