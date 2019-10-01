Unify Square Extends PowerSuite™ to Offer Additional Services for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Square™, the leading management software and services provider for ensuring outstanding meeting, chat, and call experiences, today announced the extension of its PowerSuite offering. The new service, PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services (CMS) for Room Systems, makes it easier and more cost-effective to manage and secure Unified Communications room systems while improving and streamlining the way people are communicating and collaborating today.

PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services 24x7x365 management and support of Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams was expanded earlier this year to include services for Zoom Video Communications and Office365 applications. As a result, Unify Square was positioned to further grow the offering to include the new Room System extension. PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems supports multiple unified communications and collaboration platforms, a variety of hardware device types, and offers on-site room system intervention as well as break-fix services in nearly 100 countries around the globe.

"As the workplace continues to evolve with a renewed focus on constant collaboration and flexibility, the need for always-on and always-available conference and huddle rooms is increasing. However, while companies like Zoom have greatly enhanced the end-user conferencing experience, many enterprises are finding that challenges to ensure all room systems work 24x7 at scale still exist," said Scott Gode, chief product marketing officer at Unify Square. "Our customers have been requesting a multi-platform service like this to help them cost-effectively bridge the gap between different UC systems and technologies for all rooms, not just larger executive conference rooms, while also making the meeting experience frictionless for employees."

PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems addresses the organizational confusion of who owns support and management of these rooms between IT, help desk/support, and facilities. Most managed service providers' offerings for room systems are delivered as one-off, bespoke consulting engagements targeted at individual UC platforms. The PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems offering is a standardized service specifically engineered for multi-platform room systems. Key features of this service include:

Video Network Operations Center with proactive 24x7 meeting room monitoring, troubleshooting, remediation, and IT support.

Multi-platform support for any Microsoft Teams Room (MTR), Skype Room System (SRS), or Zoom Room system.

Management and coordination of incident resolution, based on hardware warranty support for Crestron, Poly, Logitech, and Yealink devices.

Individual room hardware and system availability tracking, reporting, and troubleshooting.

On-site break-fix intervention support when issues cannot be resolved remotely.

Enterprises can purchase PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems as a standalone service or as an upgrade/add-on to either the PowerSuite Enterprise or PowerSuite Premium package. For specific pricing information or additional feature data points visit, https://www.unifysquare.com/products-and-services/meeting-room-management/

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software and services optimize and enhance the world's largest collaboration and communication deployments, helping businesses manage and secure their meetings, chats & calls. The company's PowerSuite software creates a unified dashboard to surface actionable insights and help manage collaboration platforms --- optimizing and transforming performance health and user effectiveness. Founded by Microsoft product visionaries, Unify Square has become a global elite partner for Microsoft, Slack, Zoom and Workplace by Facebook. Unify Square solutions have delivered value to more than 5 million collaboration seats, in over 275 enterprises across more than 50 countries, and in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

