Unify Square Highlights Strong Customer and Partner Growth; Expands Software Services Better Enabling Remote Work

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Square ™, the leading monitoring & management software and services provider for Zoom and Microsoft Teams platforms, today announced product innovation, software and services enhancements, and customer growth in 2020. With collaboration and communication deployments playing a critical role in enabling remote work, Unify Square has evolved its suite of tools and managed services to provide more comprehensive assistance for the health, security and scale of collaboration platforms.

"Enterprise IT has shown increased recognition for the importance and value of third-party monitoring tools and managed services for unified communications and collaboration since COVID-19 began," said John Case, CEO of Unify Square. "The use of an expanded set of conferencing platforms, combined with the risk exposure created by an exponential amount of data being shared has created significant new business for Unify Square and our partners."

Customer & Partner Growth

In the past 12 months not only has PowerSuite maintained 95% customer retention, but sales grew by 40% or more year over year. In addition, the company recently completed its second largest sales quarter ever based on strong contributions from all parts of the business (consulting, cloud managed services and software).

Unify Square also reported strong growth from its network of partners in 2020. Key existing platform, carrier and hardware partners such as industry leaders BT, IBM, Microsoft, Zoom and Jabra led the charge. Most recently, the company joined forces with AVI-SPL . Under the new partnership AVI-SPL will focus on the management of technical details of the meeting room experience while Unify Square will continue to zero in on the user experience for both phone and conferencing.

"We're excited about the synergies created by this new partnership with Unify Square," said John Bailey, Senior Vice President, Technology & Innovation at AVI-SPL. "Our complimentary solution portfolios solve for a broad range of customer collaboration needs and delivering those together makes for a simplified customer experience, enabling a vital resource to organizations navigating this new remote normal."

Software & Services Innovation

Unify Square has made several significant updates to its PowerSuite™ software and services suite over the past 6 months, including:

Continuing to broaden Microsoft Teams support to multiple modalities, including audio, video, app sharing, as well as expanded proactive monitoring insights

Expanding monitoring and analytics reporting for Zoom UC (video conferencing and cloud phone)

Adding Microsoft PowerBI integration to allow for more customized reporting options

Introducing more comprehensive monitoring for Teams and Zoom Room Systems

Launching a free version of PowerSuite (PowerSuite Start) software to provide quick and simple email reports regarding key usage and security settings and insights

"Due to the strains of COVID and the rapid adoption of Microsoft Teams and other collaboration platforms, security of collaboration data has become an unconscious lower priority for many organizations," said Scott Gode, Chief Product Marketing Officer at Unify Square. "Our PowerSuite focus on collaboration security and governance will help IT and InfoSec professionals to proactively uncover key areas that are vulnerable to security breaches, such as data access being retained by former vendors or employees." With these governance and increased remote worker issues in mind, the following functionality was also recently added to the PowerSuite toolset:

Security Analytics and Teams Policy Management to allow for collaboration data blind spot risk discovery and protection

Enhanced SBC Monitoring to monitor end to end Teams Direct Routing, or Zoom Premise Peering use cases

Data Access Controls to allow organizations to limit access to data and set policies based on geography, department and/or domain

Going beyond software, Unify Square's PowerSuite CMS (Cloud Managed Services) handles multi-vendor and escalation for all UC and Collaborative issues. Over the past 6 months the CMS services have expanded to also focus on:

A new Microsoft Teams Live and Zoom Webinar events support service

A more aggressive shift from Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to Experience Level Agreements (XLAs) combined with the addition of a strategic advisor role to go along with the traditional tactical, hands-on, support

Cloud Consulting Evolution

COVID-19 has accelerated IT strategies for most organizations from a 'cloud-first' to a 'cloud now' way of thinking. Over the past nine months, Unify Square has introduced two new signature consulting services to support IT departments in optimizing cloud deployments for both unified communications and workstream collaboration: Return to Office Readiness Service and Collaboration Security Risk Assessment Service.

The Return to the Office Readiness Service helps organizations outline an optimized long-term strategy for UC and Collaboration. The Collaboration Security Risk Assessment Service was introduced pre-pandemic to target customer blind spots related to collaboration data security and helps to audit current governance posture and policies to suggest adjustments for collaboration security success.

To learn more about Unify Square's latest offerings, visit: https://www.unifysquare.com/products-and-services/

About Unify Square

Unify Square 's software and services optimize and enhance the world's largest collaboration and communication deployments, helping businesses manage and secure their meetings, chats & calls. The company's PowerSuite software creates a unified dashboard to surface actionable insights and help manage collaboration platforms -- optimizing and transforming performance health and user effectiveness. Founded by Microsoft product visionaries, Unify Square has become a global elite partner for Microsoft, Slack, Zoom and Workplace from Facebook. Unify Square solutions have delivered value to more than 6 million collaboration seats, in over 300 enterprises across more than 50 countries, and in most major industry verticals. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

