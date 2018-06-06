Unify Square Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Unified Communications and Collaboration

Each year, the Gartner Cool Vendor report evaluates innovative, impactful, and intriguing vendors in the unified communications market. According to Gartner, "Innovative tools are now available that enable simpler, consolidated management of heterogeneous communications products."

"Large companies are looking for flexible, scalable communications and collaboration solutions that encourage enterprise-wide teamwork while boosting productivity," said John Case, CEO of Unify Square. "We feel that the inclusion of our PowerSuite™ software in Gartner's Cool Vendor report further underscores our dedication to creating outstanding experiences for users working with Skype for Business and Teams in the enterprise."

The Gartner report notes that "Application leader[s] responsible for planning, selecting and deploying unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions should avoid service and user experience problems by consolidating operation and management of [their] UCC portfolio[s]." Providing a single pane of glass for monitoring all aspects of UCC deployments contributes to lower total costs and enables device and network issues to be solved with increased speed.

Unify Square aggregated a decade's worth of UC experience, KPI-based rigor and automation into PowerSuite, an Azure-based integrated UC performance and operations (administration) solutions suite. PowerSuite delivers a holistic and actionable set of insights regarding Skype for Business and Teams to optimize and positively impact service health throughout the entire Microsoft UCC transformation cycle.

Unify Square was also been named "Top Vendor" in Nemertes' UCC 2018 Research Study: Total Cost of Operations & Vendor Ratings2 report (Robin Gareiss). Released in April 2018, the report delivers insight into the real-world cost of unified communications and collaboration operations, and how IT leaders view their software solution providers. Unify Square received top marks versus all other providers in two key areas: First, for increasing end-user productivity (after organizations deployed PowerSuite for UCC performance management). And second, for achieving the highest customer sentiment ratings among Microsoft UCC organizations.

"Productivity increase is a key success metric in evaluating any communications or collaboration tool," says Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research. "Productivity typically equates to time saved, which generates cost efficiencies. Compared to all other providers in the research, those using Unify Square for UCC management saw the largest increase in employee productivity, at 30 percent. In a typically 40-hour work week, that equates to 12 hours of time savings enabled by efficiently managed UCC."

To learn more, visit www.unifysquare.com.

1 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Unified Communications and Collaboration" by Christopher Trueman, Steve Blood, Gyanee Dewnarain, Vivek Bhalla, Mike Fasciani, 8 May 2018.

2 Nemertes "UCC 2018 Research Study: Total Cost of Operations & Vendor Ratings" by Robin Gareiss, April 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Nemertes Methodology

Nemertes conducted research from November 2017-February 2018, interviewing 29 IT leaders in detail to establish parameters and surveying 624 IT leaders to gather additional data. While conducting stringent data integrity checks, the analyst team at Nemertes evaluated data by vendor and size when sample allows. This is not a sponsored report – Nemertes conducts the study and updates the report annually.

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software, consulting, and cloud managed services power the world's largest Microsoft Skype for Business (SfB) and Teams deployments. Built on innovative technology, our solutions create actionable insights and help enterprises transform their unified communications infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade service availability, data-driven end-user satisfaction, and double-digit ROI increases. Founded by SfB product visionaries, Unify Square is one of Microsoft's global elite partners. Our software and services have delivered value to more than 5 million Skype for Business/Teams seats, in over 275 global enterprises across more than 50 countries in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

Email us: sales@unifysquare.com or visit the website: www.unifysquare.com.

