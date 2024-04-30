Unify your inbox: GoDaddy integrates Gmail and Microsoft 365 into Conversations

Small businesses can now stay on top of their emails from one convenient place

TEMPE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Missing messages from customers can lead to big losses for a small business. That's why GoDaddy Conversations, a unified inbox and second phone number app, now incorporates Gmail and Microsoft 365 emails in one convenient place.

This means small business operators can much more easily track conversations across channels, provide quicker responses, and help keep customers more satisfied.

GoDaddy Conversations integrates Gmail and Microsoft 365 Emails

GoDaddy Conversations already helps small businesses manage all of their communication channels and provides them with the ability to seamlessly view and reply to messages that come in from Facebook, Instagram, Contact Forms and Chat. Now, those with Gmail or Microsoft 365 email can also access their inbox from the same spot.

For entrepreneurs, this means less time spent switching between platforms or searching for emails and more time to invest back in their business.

Small business owners can sign up for GoDaddy Conversations or access it from their Websites + Marketing account today to get started.

