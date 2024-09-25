UnifyDrive Launches UT2: The World's First Portable NAS with Ultimate Backup Flexibility for Versatile Data Sharing and Storage On-the-Go

DOVER, Del., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyDrive, a leading global brand in network-attached storage (NAS), has announced their latest portable storage device, the UnifyDrive UT2. This groundbreaking personal NAS combines the power and versatility of traditional NAS with the convenience of portability, offering unmatched data management and backup capabilities.

A portable NAS (UT2) leaning against a projector on an outdoor camping table, along with a camera.

The UnifyDrive UT2 is designed for creatives, professionals, travelers and photography enthusiasts who need high-performance, portable data storage. With its pocket-sized form, the UT2 integrates the functionality of a NAS, backup system, media server, Blu-ray player, and portable storage device into one compact unit. This versatility allows users to manage, access, and protect their data effortlessly, whether at the office, at home, or on the move.

"With the UnifyDrive UT2, we are not just offering a storage solution. We are giving users the power to access and protect their data no matter where they are, simplifying data management for modern lifestyles." said the founder of UnifyDrive.

A key feature of the UT2 is its seamless connectivity and storage options. Supporting up to 16TB of SSD storage, it surpasses typical hard drive capabilities. Its lightning-fast read and write speeds, dual SSD setup, and robust hardware powered by the Rockchip RK3588C with an 8-core CPU, G610 GPU, and 6 TOPS NPU allow it to handle demanding tasks and AI applications effortlessly, making it ideal for data-intensive environments.

AI-driven capabilities further enhance the UT2's appeal. Users can organize data through intelligent photo albums and natural language search. This local AI capability ensures total privacy by keeping operations within the device, avoiding reliance on cloud computing and ensuring no user data is uploaded. This commitment to security makes the UT2 a trustworthy choice for those handling sensitive information.

For professionals on the go, the UT2 features a one-click backup, enabling quick data transfer from SD, TF, or CFe cards with just one button press. This method is perfect for photographers, videographers, and creatives managing large data volumes. Additionally, the device's multi-network support and built-in encryption provide secure file access from any location, ensuring data is always within reach.

The UT2 also features reliable power backup, thanks to its built-in UPS battery, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during critical tasks. It is compatible with various platforms, including web browsers, Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android apps, along with an upcoming Smart TV app, making it easy to integrate into any digital ecosystem.

Entertainment features include HDMI and Blu-ray playback capabilities, transforming any space into a personal cinema. Users can enjoy 4K Blu-ray movies, with options for 8K and HDR playback, providing an immersive experience with customizable subtitles, audio tracks, and settings.

Along with providing a high speed 2.5GbE Ethernet port, with Wi-Fi 6 support, the UnifyDrive UT2 ensures fast, stable internet connections, reducing latency and enhancing data transfer speeds. Its AP mode transforms the device into a powerful wireless router, offering direct offline file access and ensuring smooth performance for all connected devices.

The UnifyDrive UT2 is available now with special discounts for early adopters.

