UnifyID Launches Enterprise-Ready Implicit Authentication Platform with Dynamic Probability and Confidence Scoring

UnifyID's mobile identity authentication platform relies on over 100 unique behavioral and environmental factors – like the way you walk and the places you go – to automatically authenticate users with up to 99.999 percent accuracy. Unlike other authentication solutions, UnifyID requires no conscious user action, leading to a much more streamlined user experience.

Through its customers, UnifyID is well on track to onboarding 1 million daily active users (DAUs). The UnifyID mobile SDK is available for both Android and iOS applications and provides easy integration for authentication, risk scoring and fraud detection use cases.

Once up and running, UnifyID offers a superior, frictionless user experience to loathed and cumbersome traditional password-only and difficult-to-use multi-factor authentication frameworks, according to a new study of 1,000 U.S. consumers. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said it was "difficult" to keep track of their passwords and 82 percent never again wanted to use passwords.

"Given the current threat landscape, 28 percent of ESG research respondents still believe that username and password authentication is still an adequate security control," said Mark Bowker, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "UnifyID is tapping into the intelligence of devices to help protect user identities and simplify cumbersome authentication processes."

Other solutions, such as facial identification, also have challenges, according to the survey. For instance, half of Millennials and over two-thirds of Gen Xers and Baby Boomers are reluctant to use facial scans citing privacy concerns. However, over 60 percent of those surveyed would use implicit authentication for personal authentication given its perceived convenience. Biometric authentication, such as facial scanning or fingerprints, are also easy to copy and are extremely hard to change once compromised.

In cases where the user's behavior suddenly changes, such as when a user gets injured or moves to a new city, the confidence score drops temporarily and the platform can fall back to other factors (like the traditional PIN) to authenticate the user. Over time, UnifyID's machine learning tracks the user's changes in behavior, boosting the confidence and reducing the reliance on backup authentication factors.

"So much of our personal and financial data is vulnerable to hacking because most sites – including banking, retail and healthcare – just require a simple password for authentication," said John Whaley, founder and CEO of UnifyID. "We use deep neural networks and machine learning to discover what makes you unique. Smartphone sensors are precise and ubiquitous enough to build a unique digital model for each user, ensuring a more seamless, secure and implicit process for security and authentication."

For developers, the UnifyID SDK is easy to integrate into existing iOS and Android applications. The SDK's new API fully integrates with existing fraud and risk engines and authentication systems. The SDK also has minimal impact on battery life and data usage.

About UnifyID

San Francisco-based UnifyID is the first implicit authentication platform for our mobile lifestyles that requires zero conscious user action. Its proprietary approach uses over 100 behavioral and environmental factors to identify users with 99.999 percent confidence. In February of 2017, UnifyID was recognized as the most innovative start-up at RSA and named top security & privacy solution at SXSW. Visit us on the web or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

