UnifyID Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

"We are honored to be selected as one of Gartner's Cool Vendors," said John Whaley, CEO and founder of UnifyID. "There is a huge opportunity to redefine the way we authenticate ourselves and UnifyID is proud to be at the forefront. We use machine learning to create an effortless, accurate and secure authentication solution with diverse applications across industries – from banking to fitness."

Each year, Gartner analysts recognize Cool Vendors in various subject areas and market spaces. In this report, four vendors are recognized.

UnifyID's mobile authentication platform utilizes over 100 behavioral and environmental factors, like the way you walk or the places you go, to authenticate users. The UnifyID platform passively collects sensor data points from the user's devices, creating a frictionless user experience. The UnifyID solution is incredibly hard to spoof, as it relies on many different dynamic factors to identify the user.

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Identity and Access Management," Ant Allan, Dionisio Zumerle, 10 May 2018.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About UnifyID

San Francisco-based UnifyID is the first implicit authentication platform for our mobile lifestyles that requires zero conscious user action. Its proprietary approach uses over 100 behavioral and environmental factors to identify users with 99.999 percent confidence. In February of 2017, UnifyID was recognized as the most innovative start-up at RSA and named top security & privacy solution at SXSW. Visit us on the web or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Nikki Dance

FortyThree, Inc.

831.401.3175

UnifyID@43pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifyid-named-a-cool-vendor-by-gartner-300654036.html

SOURCE UnifyID

Related Links

https://unify.id

