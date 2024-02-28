unifyUSA and Landslide PAC Call for Biden to Bow Out of Race and an Open Democratic Convention to Replace Him

We Must Unify to Prevent an Authoritarian Takeover

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In eight months, voters will select the next president. Recent polls indicate a greatly diminished Joe Biden candidacy and a high likelihood of a Trump victory. Many experts see a high risk of an authoritarian takeover by the Trump-led MAGA Movement. To respond to this crisis, #unifyUSA and Landslide PAC are catalyzing a new movement to call for an Open Democratic Convention that can choose a stronger candidate than Biden. The organizers are calling on President Biden to step down from the 2024 Democratic nomination process urgently and gracefully and support an Open Convention—one that includes all would-be Democratic front-runners and other strong candidates who are currently running 3rd party campaigns.

Kipchoge Spencer of Landslide PAC says; "Our call for an Open Democratic Convention is responding to the Biden enthusiasm gap, the risk of 3rd parties tipping a close election, and the fact the DNC primaries were designed to hand the nomination to Biden. Although Joe Biden has achieved victories, other policies have also alienated critical constituencies, and he is a very weak candidate. Eighty six percent of Americans think Biden is too old to serve another term. Seventy three percent of Democrats—including most who voted for him in 2020—believe we need another choice. RFK Jr, Jill Stein and Cornel West are even weaker candidates, and current polls show any combination of Biden and any of these three candidates competing in the November election will likely lead to a Trump win."

Dr. Paul Zeitz, Founder of #unifyUSA says: "At key moments of peril in U.S. history, Open Conventions have delivered extraordinary candidates who went on to win historic victories and lead great presidencies. On the cusp of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln was surprisingly nominated by an Open Convention in 1860. In 1932, during the Great Depression, an Open Convention nominated Franklin D. Roosevelt, who went on to win a landslide victory. An Open Convention in 2024 is the best option to prevent an authoritarian takeover by establishing a democratic experience that allows candidates to participate in live-broadcast debates and speeches. Candidates' ability to unify the public and lead the country through renewal and healing will become clear. We are proposing an authentic democratic process—with no predetermined outcome—that can result in the nomination of the best qualified, vetted candidate that inspires a unified movement of voters. An Open Convention would instantly become the most exciting news story in the country and the world."

#unifyUSA and Landslide PAC invite participation in the Call for an Open Convention. Learn more at Change.org Petition: Bow Out Biden. Let's Unify to Stop Trump and Authoritarianism.

#unifyUSA is sparking an inter-partisan movement to catalyze the co-creation of United States 2.0 through urgent constitutional renewal and transformation.

Landslide PAC is focused on the Bow Out Biden campaign.

