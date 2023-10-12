UnifyWork Becomes a Partner with Opportunity@Work to Create Equitable Hiring Practices for the Majority of U.S. Workers

Led by the Ad Council and Opportunity@Work, a growing coalition of employers, training providers, and nonprofits are advocating for workers Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs), rather than through a bachelor's degree

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork is now a proud partner in TearthePaperCeiling , a national public service advertising campaign that calls on businesses and decision-makers to remove the barriers blocking 50% of workers in the U.S. from equitable access to job opportunities.

The multiyear PSA campaign – supported by over 50 national organizations and developed by world-renowned creative agency Ogilvy – aims to create opportunities for upward mobility for the more than 70 million workers in the U.S. who are SkilledThroughAlternativeRoutes(STARs) . These paths can include community college, workforce training, boot camps, certificate programs, military service, or on-the-job learning, rather than a bachelor's degree. Today, STARs face a " paperceiling " – the invisible barrier that comes at every turn for workers without a bachelor's degree. The Tear the Paper Ceiling campaign highlights both the historic challenges facing STARs in the labor market and the skills and experience they bring to their careers.

"Cultivating inclusive and equitable hiring practices isn't just a social responsibility; it's a strategic imperative for the future of our workforce," says Stephen McHale, CEO. "UnifyWork is proud to partner with Opportunity@Work in supporting the 'Tear the Paper Ceiling' campaign. We believe that talent knows no boundaries, and our collaboration underscores our commitment to equitable hiring practices that recognize the value of skills and the whole person. Together, we're opening new pathways to opportunities for the majority of U.S. workers, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce for the future." - Stephen McHale, CEO of UnifyWork

At the heart of UnifyWork's partnership in the Tear the Paper Ceiling campaign is Career Intelligence (CI), an innovative technology that is skills-based, allowing people of diverse backgrounds to be seen for all they have to offer, to break through barriers and have equitable access to realizing their full potential. CI is not just a tool; it is a transformative experience that equips people with the knowledge, resources, and coaching needed to excel in their careers. Through personalized job matching, skill development programs, and networking opportunities, Career Intelligence creates an inclusive job-seeking experience by removing barriers and making career success more accessible to all. By harnessing the power of data-driven insights, Career Intelligence paves the way for a more equitable and inclusive workforce, where talent knows no bounds. UnifyWork is rewriting the narrative of success, and Career Intelligence is the driving force behind this change.

Since 2000, STARs have lost access to 7.4millionhigher-wagejobs , even though they have demonstrated the skills to succeed in those roles. Over the last 40 years, the wage gap between STARs and workers with bachelor's degrees has doubled, and adjusted for inflation, STARs now actually earn less on average than they did in 1976. These losses come despite the fact that according to insightsfromOpportunity@Work there are 4 million STARs already in high-wage roles, while 32 million more STARs have the skills for significantly higher-wage work (72% higher on average) based on their current roles.

Tearing the paper ceiling and developing new strategies to recruit, hire, and support STARs will also play a crucial role in supporting employers' Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) efforts. Biases against STARs – which include erroneouslyidentifyingthemaslow-skill – have for years had a negative impact on diversity in the workforce, as 61%ofBlackworkers , 55%ofHispanicworkers , and 66% of rural workers of all races are STARs. By intentionally screening in STARs during the hiring process, employers can take steps toward building a more inclusive workforce while also addressing talent gaps. With Career Intelligence the often untapped and underrecognized universe of STARs are now seen for all they have to offer and are directly connected to employers seeking to hire capable and motivated people whom they would otherwise not have known about.

UnifyWork is the first Career Intelligence platform (CI) powering skills-based hiring through its patented technology. The platform employs AI to create more equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 Impact Venture non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

