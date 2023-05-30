UNIFYWORK RAISES AN ADDITIONAL $3 MILLION IN CAPITAL, CONTINUING TO GROW THE CLEVELAND TALENT NETWORK

The investment syndicate includes new investors and follow-on investments from NorthCoast Ventures, JumpStart and OVO Fund

CLEVELAND, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork, the workforce intelligence platform powering equitable regional talent networks, today announces an additional $3 million in funding, bringing its total funding to date to $7.5 million.

"We are inspired by the confidence investors are exhibiting in this challenging funding environment. This capital will help our team achieve our mission of informing, empowering and fully engaging our workforce so individuals, businesses and communities can thrive," said UnifyWork Founder and CEO Stephen McHale.  "Quite simply, we're making talent shortages a thing of the past.  Our skills-based matching technology enables employers to hire individuals who can't be found through job boards or staffing agencies. At the same time, it helps job seekers identify work they love that embraces their unique skills and interests, while illuminating career development pathways throughout their lives."

UnifyWork's patented skills-based matching technology analyzes job seeker skills, interests and unique work styles, mapping them to nearly 1,000 occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has documented across the United States through O*Net. As of today and going forward, UnifyWork only allows individual livable wage or higher wage jobs on the network to advance its efforts of powering inclusive prosperity.

According to one job seeker who recently used the UnifyWork platform, "I would like to thank the people who created this concept. There's been instances where myself and others I know gave up looking for a job because it's too complicated. You really simplified the process."

"The amount of interest and growth we've seen in the talent network in such a short time is truly astounding," added McHale.  "We're now beginning to work more closely with community colleges and K-12 schools to support their strategic initiatives in student career development.  The opportunities are virtually endless."

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables equitable hiring, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

