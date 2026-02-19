Uniglobe Travel Center Named ASTA Host Agency of the Year for Fourth Time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniglobe Travel Center has been named Host Agency of the Year by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), marking the fourth time the company has received the honor.

The award was presented during the ASTA Globes and accepted on behalf of Uniglobe Travel Center by Vice President Betsy Geiser. The annual recognition highlights host agencies that demonstrate exceptional leadership, advisor support, and a sustained commitment to advancing professionalism within the travel advisor community.

Uniglobe Travel Center Vice President, Betsy Geiser, accepts the 2026 Host Agency of the Year Award at the ASTA Globes.

Uniglobe Travel Center's fourth recognition underscores the organization's continued investment in advisor education, operational excellence, and long-term business development. Through its structured training programs, supplier relationships, and hands-on support model, the company has remained focused on helping independent advisors build profitable and sustainable travel businesses.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ASTA for the fourth time," said Geiser. "This award reflects the dedication of our team and the independent advisors we support, who are committed to operating professional, ethical, and profitable travel businesses."

A key differentiator for Uniglobe Travel Center is its emphasis on mentorship and professional development. The company's education initiatives are designed to support advisors at every stage of their journey — from those entering the industry to experienced professionals looking to scale and refine their businesses. This focus aligns closely with ASTA's broader mission to elevate standards and advocacy across the travel advisor profession.

Travel professionals interested in learning more about Uniglobe's commitment to developing exceptional advisors can explore its comprehensive education and mentorship programs, created to foster long-term success and strengthen the industry as a whole.

About Uniglobe Travel Center

Uniglobe Travel Center is a U.S.-based host agency serving independent travel advisors nationwide. Celebrating 30 years in business, the company supports advisors focused on building profitable, sustainable travel businesses through operational support, supplier partnerships, and industry advocacy.

