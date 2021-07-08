Unigo Announces the Launch of the First GradSchools.com Scholarship

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over $24 billion of scholarships in its database, Unigo is one of the largest scholarship aggregators in the United States, and a leader in scholarship management.

The company is proud to announce the launch of the Gradschools.com $1,000 Graduate Scholarship. This is the first scholarship of its kind being offered by GradSchools.com and is a chance for one lucky graduate school student to be awarded $1,000 to complete their degree. The scholarship will be awarded based on the student's submission of a written essay about how the advanced degree they are seeking will help them reach their personal and career goals.

Venessa Regali, VP Product Management & SEO noted, "At GradSchools.com we know that some dreams are only possible with a graduate school education. We are excited to be able to partner with Unigo.com to have such a valuable impact on an individual's life."

The scholarship is free to enter and is open to anyone planning to attend or currently enrolled in a graduate school program.

The deadline to submit an application for the scholarship is April 2, 2022, and a winner will be selected on or about June 30, 2022.

About Unigo

Unigo is a prominent scholarship management company, as well as the premier network for current and future college students to get to where they're going. With a thriving community of over 3.8 million members, Unigo provides cutting-edge tools, compelling content, and essential information, empowering students to make the best decisions about their college experience. Unigo.com is owned and operated by EducationDynamics, LLC. EducationDynamics' headquarters are located at 111 River Street, 10th Floor, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, visit: unigo.com

