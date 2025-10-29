UNIGRID Leverages Foundries to Grow Production Capacity 10x in 2025

Leveraging global foundry partnerships lets UNIGRID rapidly scale to meet demand without the enormous capital requirements of in-house manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIGRID Inc. , the ultra-safe sodium-ion battery company, today announced that it has expanded its foundry subscriptions and grown its production capacity 10x — reaching 100 MWh/year — to meet growing demand. The company also projects another 10x growth in capacity in 2026 (expected to reach 1 GWh/year) with more manufacturing through foundry partnerships.

UNIGRID's material foundry, producing 100 MWh/year of its NaCrO2 cathode today.

Global demand for clean, safe, accessible, and affordable energy storage is driving widespread interest in sodium-ion storage technologies that avoid critical materials, perform well in extreme temperatures, and reduce fire hazards. UNIGRID provides sustainable, safety-tested sodium-ion batteries for motive power and stationary storage industries. The company ensures that its batteries eliminate risks of fire during use, transportation, or long-term storage, and have no fire propagation — enabling them to be used without risk in living and working spaces.

"We've delivered a new generation of safe and high-performance batteries for use cases that can't be served by lithium-ion," said Darren H. S. Tan, CEO and co-founder of UNIGRID. "From extreme temperatures to fire-sensitive environments, customers are demanding solutions that combine safety, scalability, and operational robustness without the need for thermal management. While most battery companies seek to raise large amounts of capital to build new manufacturing facilities, UNIGRID adopts a different approach, leveraging existing battery foundries to immediately deliver safe sodium-ion products globally."

Along with the growth, this year the company also had several milestone achievements:

Earned UN 38.3 and UL 9540A certifications, meeting internationally recognized safety standards for transport and deployment.

Signed offtake contracts with customers around the world for 12V Starter batteries and behind-the-meter storage batteries.

Received a $2.9 million California Energy Commission RAMP grant to build a 12,000 sq. ft. pilot facility in Sorrento Valley, enabling MWh-scale sodium-ion production.

Named one of the top 50 companies on the 2025 San Diego Business Impact Awards list for leadership in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Visit the website to learn more about UNIGRID and to order samples .

About UNIGRID, Inc.

UNIGRID Inc. delivers safe, high-powered, advanced sodium-ion batteries to power motive and stationary storage applications. It's a University of California, San Diego spin-off company that was founded in 2021 from the groundbreaking Ph.D. research work by Dr. Darren H. S. Tan and Dr. Erik A. Wu. To learn more about UNIGRID Inc., visit the website: https://unigridbattery.com/

SOURCE UNIGRID