UniGroup Adopts Lytx Compliance Services to Streamline DOT Compliance Across Its Entire Fleet

"The DOT keeps us accountable to valuable guidelines that are essential to the safety of our drivers and others on the road," said Melissa Lawson, UniGroup's compliance director.

"With different branches of our business operating in different states, we have interstate and intrastate operations. We have drivers collecting data in different formats and according to different regulatory guidelines," Lawson said. "Local drivers are using work statements to record their time, and some of our long-haul drivers are using paper logs while the majority of our drivers are using electronic logging devices to record their hours-of-service. Lytx will bring all this disparate data to one centralized location and make our records easier to manage and submit for DOT purposes."

Lytx's Hours of Service (HOS) solution was built with companies like UniGroup in mind. It can collect and integrate data from multiple sources, including electronic logging devices (ELDs), digital timesheets, paper logs, driver qualification documents, roadside inspections, and vehicle records. Lytx consolidates audit data from these multiple resources and analyzes the data through its Compliance Engine, looking for issues related to violations, falsifications, and non-compliance. All this information comes together on the Lytx dashboard to provide a clear picture of DOT compliance.

Easing the Burden on Fleet Managers and Internal Compliance Teams

Because Lytx stays current on DOT regulatory changes and is able to integrate those changes and requirements into its compliance solution on an ongoing basis, outsourcing this process to Lytx eases the burden on fleet managers and internal compliance teams, freeing time and resources to focus on other aspects of fleets' business. For companies like UniGroup, with thousands of vehicles and drivers nationwide, Lytx also works across many types of ELDs and can centralize that information to the Lytx dashboard regardless of ELD provider.

"If a driver's vehicle or ELD breaks down mid-trip, we can now be confident that their data will still synchronize with our central compliance platform, whether they need to replace the ELD with a different provider or go to a paper log," Lawson said. "This takes a weight off both us and our drivers knowing that despite potential malfunctions or other technology challenges, we will still be able to monitor compliance with the regulations and help to ensure the safety of our drivers and the motoring public."

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, Lytx Compliance Services also provides a clear view of what's causing violations impacting CSA scores, pinpointing the cause down to the driver level so targeted coaching and training can be applied where needed. Dashboard views rank drivers and locations, providing the information needed to coach drivers, reduce risk, help improve their performance and CSA scores.

A web-based accident registry database and reporting system also helps record and store a fleet's DOT reportable crash history in a single, secure system, allowing fleets to add non-reportable incidents or accidents, tracking all damage and collision trends in a fleet's history.

"We've worked with Lytx for over 15 years, using their team to process paper logs since 2004. Our Lytx team has always been incredibly responsive, supportive and flexible to our often-complex needs," Lawson said. "Those years of outstanding service played a major role in our decision to sign on with Lytx Compliance Services, which will now automate many parts of the compliance process. We trust that they will always be there to pick up the phone and come through with what we need to do business well, serve our customers and stay compliant."

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1.6 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries that provide good and services to professional movers.

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, DOT compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx video telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx

Alison Graves

858-380-3114

[email protected]

SOURCE Lytx

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

