UniGroup Debuts All-New Logistics Platform

Supported by a nationwide logistics fleet and more than 25 million square feet of domestic commercial storage space and an additional 50 million square feet globally, UniGroup Logistics specializes in complex, high-touch supply chain solutions. The UniGroup Logistics Platform is an end-to-end single platform featuring a new agent transportation management system, improving real-time and all-mile visibility and increased connectivity at all levels. The platform provides new efficiencies like real-time order updates, track and trace abilities, electronic logging devices, mobile app usage and interconnected partner systems. It will be available across all UniGroup Logistics business segments including LTL, TL, Express, Brokerage and Final Mile.

"The UniGroup Logistics Platform is the next great step in revolutionizing our logistics business and better serving our agents and customers," Scott Kluesner, executive vice president of Operations at UniGroup said. "With new capabilities and integrations, we've enabled greater visibility and transparency to modernize, streamline and enhance the overall transportation management process."

Built in partnership with Rose Rocket, a leading transportation management software provider, the UniGroup Logistics platform allows connected agents to collaborate, gain insights and maximize opportunities for accelerated growth. Agents can also gain and win new business and increase customer retention and growth through features like self-serve portals and a chat functionality.

"Rose Rocket's technology was built to enable transportation providers with better connectivity, visibility, collaboration, and strategic planning," Justin Bailie, Chief Strategy Officer at Rose Rocket said. "We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with UniGroup, who share our mission of modernizing the industry through cutting-edge solutions like the UniGroup Logistics Platform."

Since beginning to use the UniGroup Logistics Platform in April 2021, agents have already noted the benefits — as one agent remarked, "This has improved our business by providing our agency with a one source solution for tracking, ETA and invoicing, which makes it easier to be transparent with Operations, Customer Service, Accounting and most importantly, the client." Since its launch, the new UniGroup Logistics Platform has already enabled a 20% efficiency gain in UniGroup Logistics order creation process, further positioning agents, customers and partners for increased success.

For more information on the UniGroup Logistics Platform, visit https://www.unigrouplogistics.com/.

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1.4 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries providing goods and services to professional movers. www.unigroup.com

SOURCE UniGroup

Related Links

https://www.unigroup.com

